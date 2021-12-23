‘A real worry’ – Should Watford January update concern Huddersfield Town? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is on the radar of Watford and many other clubs after his impressive form on loan at Huddersfield Town, according to The Athletic.

The Hornets are said to be keen to strengthen at centre-back and it is understood that Colwill is a player they’re keen on.

But would he be a good signing for Watford? And is he ready for the Premier League?

Our FLW writers issue their verdict…

Josh Cole

Huddersfield should be concerned by Watford’s interest in Colwill as the London-based outfit will be able to provide the defender with the opportunity to play Premier League football.

Although the teenager has managed to feature regularly at Championship level for Huddersfield this season, he may be tempted to make the switch to the Hornets as he could test himself against some of the world’s best players.

However, when you consider that Colwill has only made 18 senior appearances during his career, it could be argued that it may be too soon for him to seal a switch to Vicarage Road as he may not be ready to feature in the Premier League.

By staying at Huddersfield, Colwill could make considerable strides in terms of his development as his club look to launch a push for a play-off place in the New Year.

Chris Gallagher

It has to be a real worry for the Terriers.

They’ve had an excellent season so far and the young Chelsea defender has been key to the success they’ve had. He has shown why he was so highly regarded and the recruitment team at Huddersfield deserve credit for bringing him in.

So, there’s no getting away from the fact he would be badly missed if he did depart. However, these are the risks you take when you bring loan players in.

From Chelsea’s perspective, they will want to see the teenager tested at the highest level, so if Watford guarantee him minutes, it could be bad news for the Yorkshire side.

But, they will take into account that Colwill is clearly happy where he is now, and he’s playing every week. Clearly, Huddersfield need a backup plan if the youngster does leave though, as it would be a big problem for Corberan.

Toby Wilding

This does feel as though it should be something of a concern for Huddersfield.

Colwill has certainly impressed during his time with the Terriers, and it would be a big blow for them to lose someone with his influence on the side.

But Watford’s interest in a loan deal could be tempting for Chelsea, given they may want to see him tested in top-tier football, something which ought to help him develop even further, and establish whether he can make the move into the staring XI at Stamford Bridge in the not too distant future.

Indeed, given he has already shown he is more than capable of playing at Championship level, the next question is whether he can hold his own in the Premier League, and worryingly for Huddersfield, this interest from Watford could see us find that out sooner rather than later.