‘A real transfer tug-of-war’ – West Brom name their price for player wanted by Leeds, Aston Villa and Norwich: The verdict

West Brom have reportedly told Matheus Pereira that he can leave the club this summer, but only if their valuation of him is matched, according to TEAMtalk.

Pereira impressed in the 2020/21 season, despite West Brom being relegated back into the second tier of English football, after just one year back in the Premier League.

The midfielder scored 12 goals, and was on hand to provide six assists in his 34 appearances for West Brom, and it appears as though those strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

The likes of Leeds United, Aston Villa, Norwich City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford are rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign Pereira this summer.

TEAMtalk now claim that West Brom are looking to move Pereira on for a fee of at least £15million, as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

We ask our Football League World writers whether they can see any of the interested clubs matching West Brom’s £15million valuation of Pereira this summer or not.

Ned Holmes:

I can see them all paying it but Brentford and Norwich City are the top candidates to snap up Pereira, in my opinion.

The two newly-promoted clubs will want to add players with Premier League quality and the West Brom playmaker has proven he has just that.

Should Buendia leave, it would be no surprise to see Norwich sign him as a replacement. That’s not to say that Villa don’t look likely if they miss out on the Canaries man.

With Raphinha linked away from Leeds, Pereira could be an interesting replacement so the Whites too are a strong option.

It looks like it could be a real transfer tug-of-war.

Ben Wignall:

If £15 million really is the fee that West Brom are looking for for Pereira then most of the Premier League should be in for the Brazilian.

That is a bargain in this day and age for an attacking midfielder who scored 11 goals in the top flight last season, and considering he’s only 25, Pereira could still be getting even better.

He’s clearly above the Championship now and there’s so many teams in the Premier League that I feel as though he could fit in well at – Everton, Aston Villa, West Ham, Leeds United – that kind of club.

And they should all be fine with stumping up a £15 million fee – when you see what some players are going for nowadays that feels like a real bargain and if I was West Brom I’d actually be holding out for at least £10 million more than that.

Jordan Rushworth:

I would be surprised if no one out of the likes of Aston Villa, Norwich City, Brentford, Leeds United and Brighton opt to pay around £15 million for a player of Pereira’s undoubted quality this summer. It seems like a fee that is not to steep really for me.

West Brom will be confident that keeping hold of such a player could guarantee them a major chance of challenging for promotion next term. Therefore, they need to set the price-tag for him as high as possible so that they can justify allowing him to leave the Hawthorns.

Norwich could well have a lot of money to spend from a potential sale of Emiliano Buendia, so they might be able to meet the price tag set by West Brom and he would be a perfect replacement for him. While Aston Villa have not been afraid of spending big in the last two years or so.

Leeds might be a little more cautious with their funds, but you could see them putting that bit of extra money on the table to get a player of Pereira’s quality. While it might be a little too steep for Brentford who will not have massive amounts of cash to spend unless they sell Ivan Toney which would not be expected this summer.