“A real top talent” – Aston Villa man chosen by QPR fan pundit as player he’d like the club to secure transfer agreement for

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Michael Beale has wasted no time getting stuck into the transfer market following his arrival at Queens Park Rangers this summer.

The R’s have already wrapped up permanent agreements for the likes of Jake Clarke-Salter and Kenneth Paal, whilst Tyler Roberts has joined on a loan deal, too.

With just under three weeks to go until the Championship campaign kicks off, rumours about transfers, and transfers themselves, are only going to intensify.

With the above in mind, we asked FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir which player he would choose if he could realistically sign one player for the R’s this summer? His answer was an interesting one.

“One player I’d like to see come through the door at QPR this summer window would be Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa.” Louis told FLW.

“I think the young defensive midfielder got given his Premier League debut last season under Steven Gerrard and I’ve not heard any bad things about the player.

“Gerrard has sort of described him as a real top talent and it won’t be long until he sort of gets more game time for the Villa first team.

“And I do feel that is a position we’re lacking in, especially when it comes to squad depth. I think after the release of Dom Ball were lacking in that defensive midfield area.

“I mean, the only defensive midfielder we’ve got is probably Sam Field and Michael Beale has described him as a box to box midfielder for this upcoming season.

“So, apart from Sam Field, we haven’t really got that – that rock between the back four and the attack – and I think this young player who could well be an option as we have been linked with him, he knows Michael Beale and he could be a good loan signing.

“I think in that area of the pitch, having a player of that talent and at such a young age as well, I could only see Michael Beale really getting the best out of Tim Iroegbunam if he was to join QPR this window.”

The Verdict

This is certainly an interesting choice from our fan pundit here, but one that makes complete sense.

As Louis described, it is an area QPR are lacking in at present, and this would be a low cost, low risk filling of the void in that regard.

It would obviously be playing on Michael Beale’s Villa ties, too, with the player more than familiar with the R’s boss after their time together in the Midlands.

Iroegbunam clearly won’t be first choice at Villa next campaign, so a loan move to the Championship could be the development step he needs to prepare for a real starring role in the Villa first team squad.

The 19-year-old is a player with a big future ahead of him and he would no doubt be an exciting addition to the second-tier were he to make the temporary switch to Loftus Road this summer.