Aston Villa are leading the chase for Charlton Athletic striker Miles Leaburn, according to The Sun.

The 19-year-old's breakthrough season at The Valley is said to have alerted Villa and a number of other Premier League clubs.

Should Charlton Athletic be worried about losing Miles Leaburn? And is he ready for the Premier League?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts on the situation...

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

Miles Leaburn is a real talent and at 19, he is only going to get better.

Of course, going from League One to the Premier League is the sort of move that players dream of making, so there is no doubt that the prospect of this transfer would be hugely exciting for the player.

I do wonder how much game time he would get at Villa Park, though.

I don't necessarily think he's Premier League ready just yet, and when you consider that the likes of Cameron Archer and Keinan Davis are on the books at Villa Park but unable to get minutes in the Premier League, and are instead out on loan, it looks tough for Leaburn - and that's before you even get to those actually featuring for the first team.

It would be an exciting move, but he'd really have to earn his place and fight for minutes.

Perhaps the best solution, if he did make the move, would be a loan to the Championship for a season.

Ned Holmes

It would be a gutting blow for Charlton Athletic to lose Miles Leaburn and it should be a concern with Premier League interest growing.

The teenager has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season at The Valley and is certainly deserving of attention from higher divisions.

He's still pretty raw though and, for me, is a few seasons away from being ready to play Premier League football but the potential is there and you can see why Aston Villa would want to be the first to strike.

Losing a player of Leaburn's talent, who is an academy product and son of a former player as well, would be a real killer for supporters, who have endured a pretty tough season in all, but that's the nature of being further down the English pyramid.

If Villa do come calling, you'd imagine the Addicks will struggle to keep him but should at least be well compensated.

Adam Jones

Recording 12 goals and three assists in 36 competitive appearances this term, he has been a shining light during an underwhelming season for the Addicks.

At 19, he has stepped up to a senior level extremely well and you feel he will only get better in the next couple of seasons, but would a move to Villa Park be the right career choice for him?

He needs to be guaranteeing himself plenty of game time and he might only be able to do that under Dean Holden, so he shouldn't be looking to push for a move away just yet.

Villa do have some talented youngsters including Cameron Archer and you have to wonder whether he will be one of the first names on the teamsheet there in the future because of that.

If he is to move somewhere this summer, he needs to be playing for the senior team regularly and he won't get that opportunity in the Midlands straight away.

A couple more seasons in the EFL would probably suit him and then he may be able to deem himself ready for the Premier League.