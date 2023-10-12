Highlights Wayne Rooney is already planning a transfer influx for Birmingham City in the January window.

Eiran Cashin, a 21-year-old central defender, is highly rated and has attracted interest from Brighton.

Cashin's defensive skills and potential make him an ideal long-term investment for Birmingham City and a potential partner for Dion Sanderson.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wayne Rooney appears keen to get the ball rolling at St Andrews' following his appointment in the wake of John Eustace's controversial dismissal.

There's been no absence of adversity to the appointment from both the Birmingham City faithful and neutrals alike, but the former-DC United boss is unfazed as he's already plotting a transfer influx for the January window.

Of course, he previously held the managerial reigns at Derby County during their turbulent time in the plight of administration, where a whole host of young players made their way into Rooney's starting side.

And he's now looking to reunite with four of them according to TEAMtalk, who state that current Rams quartet Louie Sibley, Liam Thompson, Max Bird, and Eiran Cashin have all been mooted as potential options upon the turn of the year.

There's no name there more intriguing than Cashin, however, given his pedigree compared to the other three and the volume of interest he's already earned elsewhere during his young career.

Here, we ask our FLW writers for their verdict on whether Cashin would be a good signing for Blues and if we can really expect it to happen...

Would Derby County's Eiran Cashin be a good signing for Birmingham City?

Jack Price

For me, acquiring Eiran Cashin in a few month's time would surface as a real statement of intent in regards to the immediate and long-term foundations that Birmingham are trying to construct.

I'm not as sure on the other three Pride Park players, but the 21-year-old is right up there with the best players in League One and did his reputation no harm in Derby's relegation campaign from the Championship either, so a return to the division appears more than justified.

Brighton and Hove Albion were strongly interested in his services across the summer too, which strikes me as a testament to his quality as they're a club who really do know their stuff when it comes to young talent.

His defensive awareness and tough tackling belies his youthful years and he'd be a good investment not just for now, but for further down the line.

But in terms of where he fits in the here and now, he'd most likely dispense 33-year-old Kevin Long from the starting line-up, who hasn't done too much wrong this season and has struck a fine partnership with Dion Sanderson, but nonetheless feels the natural sacrifice.

Derby won't want to let him go, but it appears as though Birmingham will have plenty of money to play with and the lure of reuniting with Rooney may prove too tantalising for Cashin, particularly if Derby aren't in a good position to achieve promotion.

Ned Holmes

What a signing this would be for Birmingham City and for Wayne Rooney.

Eiran Cashin is one of the most exciting young central defenders in the EFL, in my eyes, and the interest of Brighton, whose recruitment has been raved about in recent years, in the summer shows how highly rated he is in the game.

Though at 21 he is not quite yet the finished product, the Republic of Ireland international has everything you'd look for in a young left-footed centre-back - strong defensively both on the ground and in the air, a threat in both boxes and excellent at progressing the ball forward.

Kevin Long has been a useful addition for Blues but Cashin would be an improvement on the 33-year-old and could be a long-term partner for club captain Dion Sanderson.

Given there was Premier League interest previously, signing the defender would be a shrewd bit of business and the presence of Rooney, who brought him through at Derby, could help get the deal done.