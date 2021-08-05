‘A real statement of intent’ – Nottingham Forest interested in move for Manchester City man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are considering launching an offer for Manchester City teenager Morgan Rogers this summer, according to The Athletic’s Paul Taylor.

After scoring just 37 goals in 46 Championship outings last term, the East Midlands side will be desperate to add some attacking firepower to their squad before the transfer window shuts, with goalkeeper Ethan Horvath the only summer arrival at the City Ground thus far.

However, their reported interest in Sandro Kulenovic has shown their intent to improve their frontline this summer – and are now taking an interest in 19-year-old Rogers who played alongside Brennan Johnson at Lincoln City last season.

The Manchester City winger scored six goals and picked up four assists in 26 League One appearances with the Imps, after joining Michael Appleton’s side on a temporary move in January and helping to ensure they secured their top-six finish.

Although he was unable to guide the third-tier outfit to promotion after playing a part in their 2-1 loss to Blackpool in the play-off final back in May, he may now earn the chance to perform in the Championship.

Forest are open to completing a loan or permanent deal for the teenage starlet, but he is currently valued at around £9m which could force Chris Hughton’s side to take the former option.

Ahead of this potential move, we asked three of our FLW writers whether they think this is a good potential deal for Forest – and whether he would be a much-needed signing or not.

Phil Spencer

I think that this could be a really good move for Nottingham Forest.

Morgan Rogers enjoyed a really impressive time on loan with Lincoln City where the team enjoyed great success, while Rogers himself also shone.

Ten goal involvements in 28 appearances is really eye-catching for the Manchester City youngster and so it makes sense that he’d be targeted for a season in the Championship.

Rogers is only going to get better and with Forest building a young, exciting side for the season ahead I think that he could make a real impact.

Ned Holmes

This would be a fantastic signing for Forest and a real statement of intent.

Morgan Rogers was brilliant while on loan in League One last season and I’ve no doubt he’s got the quality to cut it at Championship level.

Landing the young player permanently would be a forward-thinking move and a statement that the transfer strategy at the East Midlands club has changed while a loan would still be positive.

The prospect of Rogers linking up with Brennan Johnson again, with the two having both played for Lincoln last season, should be really exciting for Forest fans ahead of a season full of promise.

This could prove to be the signing of the summer.

George Harbey

This would be an excellent signing for Forest.

The Reds are in desperate need of another wide option, having let go of Sammy Ameobi and seen Luke Freeman and Anthony Knockaert return to their parent clubs.

Rogers really impressed me on loan at Lincoln in the second half of last season, with his 28 appearances yielding six goals and a number of impressive performances.

He is a quick, strong, powerful boy considering how young he is, and I think the next step in his career is definitely a loan move to the Championship.

That relationship and understanding with Brennan Johnson could be so exciting, too.