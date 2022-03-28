“A real statement of intent” – Fulham set sights on Manchester United man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham are considering a temporary move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the summer, as per a report from The Sun.

The report states that the Cottagers’ top target is Burnley shot-stopper Nick Pope, as they intend to sign a permanent option.

Fulham, who look on course to comfortably secure a return to England’s top-flight, have seen Marek Rodak operate in-between the sticks for the majority of the campaign thus far, keeping 10 clean sheets in 25 league games thus far, conceding a mere 19 goals in the process.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Fulham’s stadium that all Cottagers supporters should get correct

1 of 11 Since what year has Craven Cottage been the home of Fulham FC 1892 1896 1900 1904

Henderson has been unable to pave his towards regular first-team inclusion at Manchester United this season, as it remains to be seen what may be in store in regards to his immediate future.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Fulham’s interest in Henderson…

Charlie Gregory

Dean Henderson, if he’s available, would be a very good signing for Fulham.

The goalkeeper could arguably do a first-team job with Man United, so if the Cottagers were to land him it would be a real coup. He’s been excellent in the past and there is no doubt he could compete in the Premier League if given the chance too.

Signing Henderson would most definitely add a bit of extra solidity at the back whether they get promoted or stay in the Championship. He’d also no doubt jump at the chance to actually play regular football again too.

The shot-stopper then should be snapped up by Fulham at all costs if he is available as he is arguably one of the best keepers not to be playing games in England right now.

Josh Cole

Whereas a host of Fulham’s players have impressed this season, it could be argued that they may find it beneficial to strengthen their goalkeeping options in the upcoming transfer window.

Despite being handed opportunities to impress in this particular position in the Championship, there is no guarantee that Marek Rodak and Paulo Gazzaniga will be able to deliver the goods at the highest level in the 2022/23 campaign.

Keeping this in mind, signing Henderson from Manchester United is surely a no-brainer for Fulham as he illustrated during his second loan spell with Sheffield United that he is more than capable of producing assured displays in the top-flight.

By making a positive start to his time at Craven Cottage, Henderson could become the club’s first-choice shot-stopper for the foreseeable future as he is still only 25-years-old.

Ned Holmes

This would be an absolute coup for Fulham.

We’re talking about a goalkeeper that has been competing for a first team place with David De Gea at Manchester United so signing him would be a brilliant bit of business for a newly-promoted side.

It may be tough to prize him away from Old Trafford given there is likely to be a new manager at the helm but it’s certainly worth a try for the Craven Cottage outfit.

Henderson helped Sheffield United secure survival in their first season after promotion to the Premier League and that is clearly going to to be Fulham’s target next term.

Landing the England international would be a real statement of intent!