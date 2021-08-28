‘A real statement of intent’ – Charlton strike Nottingham Forest deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic are set to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Harry Arter on loan, according to Football Insider.

The 31-year-old has been out of favour at Forest this season and it is understood that the Addicks have agreed a deal that will see Arter, who came through the south London club’s academy but left 12 years ago, return to the Valley.

But would he be a good signing for Charlton? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Alfie Burns

It’s approaching a vital stage of the transfer window for Charlton Athletic. A lot of noise has been made by the manager and the chairman, without the Addicks getting enough business done.

That’s reflected in a poor start to the season at The Valley. Only results and a couple of fresh faces in the remainder of the transfer window will lift the mood at the club.

So, moving onto Arter, he looks like he’d be a fairly good signing.

His career has sort of drifted a little bit over the last couple of seasons. He’s done well enough at Fulham, then not really made an impact at Nottingham Forest. However, this move allows him to step down a level, which should help him out.

There’s still a lot of quality in what the midfielder can do and that will benefit Charlton, especially as League One – although a competitive level – is a division where good players do seem to stand out.

You’ve only got to look at how the third-tier has rejuvenated Aiden McGeady at Sunderland.

If Charlton can offer Arter a platform to get to his best, they’ll have struck a good deal here. And, in theory, it should get the club moving in the right direction again.

George Harbey

This is a big bit of news and one that undoubtedly suits both parties.

Harry Arter is a prime example of the failed transfer policy Forest utilised before Dane Murphy came in – a high-earning, experienced, injury-prone player at the wrong side of 30.

He has only played 14 times for the Reds and most of his game time has come with the Under-23s’, but he is believed to be one of the highest earners at Forest and they have struggled to offload him.

Of course, a loan move means that Forest will still be paying a bulk of his wages as Charlton won’t be able to afford it, but at least it is some wages off the books and it frees up some funds.

He needs to be play football at his age and he doesn’t have a future at the City Ground. This is a good move for him and for the Reds.

Jacob Potter

This is a really good bit of business if the report is true.

Arter hasn’t had the best of spells with Nottingham Forest, and it’s not surprising to hear that he’s heading for the exit door.

Chris Hughton clearly feels as though he has better options in the centre of midfield at this moment in time, otherwise, it wouldn’t be a wise move to sell him this summer.

For Charlton though, I really like the sound of this deal, and Arter could be exactly what they need to kickstart a disappointing league campaign.

There hasn’t been much to cheer for the club’s supporters, but signing a player of Arter’s quality is a real statement of intent about the club’s ambitions of winning promotion this season, and the Addicks’ fans will be delighted to hear of their rumoured agreement for Arter.

It’s somewhat of a coup for Charlton, as some might be surprised he isn’t sticking around in the Championship.