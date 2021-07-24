‘A real statement of intent’ – Bournemouth eyeing up swoop for in-demand forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bournemouth will be needing to add to their squad in the next few weeks ahead of their opening game of the new Championship season with Scott Parker still needing to address a few areas.

According to the latest report from the Daily Record, the Cherries are in the hunt for Peterborough United’s in-demand forward Jonson Clarke-Harris. It is believed that Parker’s side are amongst the sides closely monitoring the 27-year-old’s situation with them keen to add him to their squad to provide extra firepower upfront.

However, the Cherries face competition from all of West Brom, Sheffield and Rangers for the forward’s signature. It is also believed that out of those sides, Clarke-Harris would favour a move to Glasgow to link up with the Scottish champions who are long-term admirers of him.

So, with Bournemouth in the race for Clarke-Harris’ signature, we asked our FLW writers whether they feel he would be the right addition for the Cherries to make…

Phil Spencer

Jonson Clarke-Harris is undoubtedly a proper player and looks certain to score plenty of goals in the Championship next term.

I’m just not sure that he’s what Bournemouth need or want.

Scoring goals has never really been an issue for the Cherries and so I can’t see them breaking the bank to get this one done.

Clarke-Harris is unproven at Championship level and so I think that it would be a bit of a punt for Scott Parker’s side to break the bank for this deal.

To be honest I can’t see the striker leaving Peterborough this summer and that’s probably where he’s best served staying as he looks to adapt to life in the second tier.

Toby Wilding

This could be a very good signing for Bournemouth if they manage to get it done.

The Cherries are somewhat lacking on out and out centre forward options this summer, and they will also have to replace Arnaut Danjuma’s goals if he is to leave the club this summer, amid reported interest from both the Premier League and La Liga.

Given his prolific form last season, Clarke-Harris could certainly be a decent option to help fill that void, and having got those goals in Peterborough’s promotion-winning campaign, he could be able to cope with the expectation there will be at The Vitality Stadium as Bournemouth target a return to the Premier League in 2021/22.

The level of interest there is in Clarke-Harris from elsewhere would also make this a major boost for Bournemouth that could give them a welcome boost in terms of morale and momentum heading into the new campaign, so this does look to be worth following up on for Bournemouth in my opinion.

Jordan Rushworth

This would be a quality potential signing for Bournemouth to make this summer, Clarke-Harris would be a real statement of their intent for the new campaign and it could show a lot about how serious they are about mounting a promotion challenge from the Championship under Scott Parker.

Clarke-Harris could have a similar sort of impact at Bournemouth as we saw from Ivan Toney at Brentford last season, and if he did have that level of impact for them then the Cherries would surely be right amongst the best sides in the division.

The 27-year-old is someone that you could see combining well with the quality attacking players that he has around him at Bournemouth. The forward would be able to thrive off the sort of service that their attacking players can produce on a regular basis into the penalty area.

Having both Clarke-Harris and Dominic Solanke upfront in their squad would provide the Cherries with one of the best forward line-ups in the division next term. Parker did not have much firepower to call upon at Fulham last season, but this addition could mean that he does not have to have any worries about his new squad in that regard.