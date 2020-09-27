‘A real slap in the face’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans frustrated by Garry Monk decision

Sheffield Wednesday were handed their first defeat of the season by Bristol City at Ashton Gate today and many Owls fans have revealed their frustration by the introduction of Adam Reach in place of Elias Kachunga.

Garry Monk’s side were the better of the two sides in a first half that was lacking in quality but the Robins stepped up their game after the break with goals from Tommy Rowe and Jamie Paterson giving them a 2-0 win.

With Wednesday trailing 1-0 in the second half, Monk brought on Reach in place of Kachunga – with the midfielder pairing Josh Windass upfront before moving to left wing-back when Jordan Rhodes was introduced in the dying moments.

The 27-year-old wasn’t able to offer a huge amount going forward against a City back three that was resolute throughout the game.

Reach did not take a single shot and touched the ball just four times in his 16 minutes on the pitch, as well as making only three passes in total (Sofascore).

His introduction in the place of an out-and-out striker in Kachunga, with another number nine still on the bench in Rhodes, has proven a controversial one among the Wednesday faithful.

Many Owls fans took to Twitter to voice their frustration at Monk’s decision and Reach’s performance.

Read their reaction here:

Ask him if he still thinks reach is a striker or have the drugs worn off… — mick swfc renshaw (@mickwolf1969) September 27, 2020

Solid first half. Terrible second half. Bringing on Reach was akin to admitting defeat. Not good enough. #swfc #WAWAW — Stephanie Emma (@Jinxxabelle) September 27, 2020

The decline in Reach last season and the start of this one has been staggering. #swfc — Daniel Sanders (@DanPeterSanders) September 27, 2020

Me trying to explain Monks decision to bring on Reach ahead of Rhodes when we need an equaliser #swfc #wawaw @L0RD_H @Owlsonline pic.twitter.com/z0K5mkyO1T — Matthew Theobald (@DirtyLyle) September 27, 2020

Feel it’s a real slap in the face for Rhodes when Reach comes on over him up top.Reach offers nothing imo #swfc — Paul Mark Eaton (@PaulMarkEaton) September 27, 2020

Losing, so reach on up front instead of Rhodes? #swfc https://t.co/PYz8hHPrY9 — David Cooke (@hirsty9) September 27, 2020

Reach…really 🤦‍♂️ — dale sugden SWFC (@DaleSugden) September 27, 2020

Great idea, chasing a game, takes a striker off for a midfielder — Jordan Phillips (@JordanOwl23) September 27, 2020

Great way to keep Rhodes confidence up.. Bench then last few minutes put a midfielder on. Monk decisions really do test. — Paul Pashley (@MrPaulPashley) September 27, 2020