‘A real show of intent’ – Coventry City locked in transfer tussle for in-demand defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City are reportedly interested in signing former Sheffield Wednesday defender Morgan Fox according to TEAMtalk.

The Sky Blues will be preparing for life back in the Championship, after their promotion from League One was confirmed when the majority of clubs in the third tier agreed to finish this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Fox is currently a free-agent after his deal with Sheffield Wednesday reached a conclusion, and he’s already got a number of clubs eyeing up a move for him.

TEAMtalk also claim that Nottingham Forest, Barnsley and Middlesbrough are interested in signing him, although Stoke City are believed to be the frontrunners to land his signature in the summer transfer window.

But would Fox be a good signing for Coventry City ahead of the new season?

We discuss….

Ned Holmes:

I love this move for the Sky Blues.

Fox has been excellent for Wednesday this season and shown that he has the quality to thrive at Championship level.

He’s got a lot of experience in the division and that will be a real bonus for Coventry after they won promotion from League One in the 2019/20 campaign.

With Sam McCallum off to Norwich City, Robins needs a replacement and Fox would be a fantastic one.

He’s comfortable as both a wing-back and a full-back, which will give the Coventry boss some added flexibility.

Convincing him to join a newly-promoted side may not be easy with other options on the table but if they can get it done, it would be a good piece of business.

Alfie Burns:

This would be an excellent signing and a real show of intent from the Sky Blues ahead of their Championship return.

Fox, despite doubters towards the start of his spell with Wednesday, was superb at Hillsborough, particularly over the last 12 months.

The left-back has got god defensive attributes, whilst he’s not bad going forward.

He’s a good age too, which makes the deal all that more appealing to Coventry.

The link has surprised me somewhat, but that’s more to do with the calibre of player I thought Coventry would be chasing.

If it’s there to be done, Coventry should be pushing this all the way.

Great signing.

Do you know what shirt numbers these Coventry City players wear? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 Marko Marosi 1 13 22 28

George Harbey:

This is an interesting one as Coventry have already looked to address their full-back positions this summer.

Julien Dacosta has arrived, and by all accounts, he is an exciting full-back who can play on either side of defence.

Ryan Giles has also re-joined the club on loan from Wolves and he looks set to challenge for that left-back spot, but of course, quality in depth is needed and Coventry need to strengthen if they are to cement their place in the Championship.

Fox is a solid, experienced player at Championship level and he’d be a coup of a signing for the Sky Blues. They need players who know this league really well if they are to step up, and on a free transfer, it would be a real coup.