‘A real shame’, ‘Off to cry’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to player update

7 mins ago

Nottingham Forest’s Joe Lolley has confirmed he will miss the rest of the season after picking up a hamstring injury in the weekend draw with Reading.

It has been a real frustrating campaign for the winger, who had been key to the Reds success over the years, with the setback on Saturday the latest problem he has had.

Whilst the fans didn’t know the extent of the injury, it didn’t look good when he was taken off in the first-half, and Lolley revealed on Instagram that it’s a bad one.

So, he will watch on as Chris Hughton’s side hope to have a strong end to the season, with his target now to get ready for pre-season.

As you would expect, this was not the news that Forest fans wanted, with many gutted for the player, particularly as he had done well against the Royals before going off.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the news…


