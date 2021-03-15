‘A real shame’, ‘Off to cry’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to player update

Nottingham Forest’s Joe Lolley has confirmed he will miss the rest of the season after picking up a hamstring injury in the weekend draw with Reading.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMclB0kjjac/

It has been a real frustrating campaign for the winger, who had been key to the Reds success over the years, with the setback on Saturday the latest problem he has had.

Whilst the fans didn’t know the extent of the injury, it didn’t look good when he was taken off in the first-half, and Lolley revealed on Instagram that it’s a bad one.

Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Nottingham Forest appearances?

1 of 25 Did Robert Earnshaw feature in more or less than 100 Forest games? More Less

So, he will watch on as Chris Hughton’s side hope to have a strong end to the season, with his target now to get ready for pre-season.

As you would expect, this was not the news that Forest fans wanted, with many gutted for the player, particularly as he had done well against the Royals before going off.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the news…

brb just off to cry x https://t.co/pWtYzTZ8RL — Georgia (@gnormanx) March 15, 2021

I'm off to cry myself to sleep 😭 https://t.co/iw9nDhDNXp — David (@Rads_23) March 15, 2021

No Lolley, no Worrall & Norwich, Brentford, Cardiff. I’m not so sure we are as safe as some people think we are — welchy19 (@19welchy) March 15, 2021

Kind of expected it tbh. A real shame because he was really showing some good stuff before the injury hit. — Nick (@NJL82) March 15, 2021

Long rest, proper pre season and hopefully the real Joe Lolley back next season 🤞😍 — Gary (@RedDogGary) March 15, 2021

It hardly started tbh. Was getting slightly better. Still been a huge disappointment thus season , but he's not on his own — Jon (@jonrileynffc) March 15, 2021