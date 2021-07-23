‘A real shame’, ‘Injury curse continues’ – These QPR fans react as player setback confirmed

Queens Park Rangers have revealed that midfielder Sam Field is set to be out for up to four months after picking up a serious knee injury in training.

It was stated earlier in the week that the former West Brom man, who only joined the R’s on a permanent basis this summer, would need a scan as he looked to determine just how bad the knee issue was.

And, the results of that came back today, with Field needing surgery to solve a tear to the medial collateral ligament.

Even though Stefan Johansen is closing in on a return to the Londoners to give Mark Warburton an additional option in midfield, fans were understandably gutted for Field, who had shown the ability he has during his loan spell with the club.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the bad news from a section of the support on Twitter…

Hope he recovers soon, and has a speedy recovery, but we’re getting Johansen now so all good 👍🏼 — Evan Manister (@Evan_Manister1) July 23, 2021

That is a real shame, but hopefully we see him back in the Hoops very soon. Wishing him a speedy recovery — John Donagh (@QPRDROG) July 23, 2021

Gutted for Sam.. was looking forward to seeing him play this year.. Big loss..Rangers injury curse continues.. do we ever catch a break? — Wayne Reese (@Reesie75) July 23, 2021

Get better soon Sam , sorry it’s not the news you or QPR wanted , but you’ll come back stronger xxxx — kathy simpson (@kathysimpson50) July 23, 2021

Gutted for him. Hopefully can come in around December-January time and inject something for the home stretch — Sam Briggs (@SBOnePercenters) July 23, 2021

Rotten luck, but could have been a lot worse. If he's back in October time then he'll still play a big part this season. Get well soon, Sam — Lawrence Crew (@LozzaLopez) July 23, 2021

Terrible news that. Shame not to be able to go with Stef and Sam in harness from the start. Can imagine Amos will have to be eased in gradually. — Donald Mc Donagh (@Sligohoop) July 23, 2021