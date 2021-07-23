Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘A real shame’, ‘Injury curse continues’ – These QPR fans react as player setback confirmed

Queens Park Rangers have revealed that midfielder Sam Field is set to be out for up to four months after picking up a serious knee injury in training.

It was stated earlier in the week that the former West Brom man, who only joined the R’s on a permanent basis this summer, would need a scan as he looked to determine just how bad the knee issue was.

And, the results of that came back today, with Field needing surgery to solve a tear to the medial collateral ligament.

Even though Stefan Johansen is closing in on a return to the Londoners to give Mark Warburton an additional option in midfield, fans were understandably gutted for Field, who had shown the ability he has during his loan spell with the club.

