“A real shame” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit reacts as luckless Addicks player faces fresh setback

The injury curse has struck once more for Charlton Athletic striker Chuks Aneke, who looks set for another long lay-off after struggling with his fitness for years.

The 29-year-old was stretchered off after coming on as a second half substitute against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon, with a hamstring injury appearing to be the problem this time around.

It appears that the ex-Arsenal man is luckless when it comes to injuries, especially when it comes to his time with the Addicks.

Aneke was sidelined for much of his debut 2019-20 season and only made 21 appearances, but his form in League One in 2020-21 saw him net 15 times in 38 appearances, although more often than not he came off the bench instead of started matches as his minutes were managed due to fitness concerns.

Aneke had the best minutes per goal record in League One that season at 102, and he was given another crack at the Championship with Birmingham City, where he re-united with ex-Charlton boss but Lee Bowyer, but after just a few months he returned to The Valley on a permanent basis.

Having missed most of the second half of last season, Aneke has only played 17 times in all competitions during the current campaign because of his issues, and with his latest setback it could potentially be the end of the road when it comes to trusting him to stay fully fit.

With two years left on his contract though, there is hope in the eyes of FLW’s Charlton fan pundit Ben Fleming that with a proper pre-season under his belt this summer, Aneke can put his horrendous injury record behind him.

“Chuks is a real shame,” Ben admitted.

“The year before he left (the 2020-21 season) he was still having problems with injuries but we were able to manage him well and his goals per minute ratio was by far and away the best in the league and he was just lethal.

“We’d throw him off the bench and he’d get us a goal or he’d start for 60 minutes, get us a goal and come off, and when he came back initially I was obviously wary of the injury record, but I really thought it could be a good bit of business because of the levels that he’d shown in that season and the fact on his day in that period, no-one could really handle him.

“It’s been really sad to see his injury problems and they’ve clearly got worse in his time away at Birmingham and now coming back here – it’s easy to criticise him and get annoyed but I’m sure it’s as frustrating for him as it is for the fans watching on.

“I’m not sure how many years he’s got left on his contract, I’d be surprised if he gets an extension based on his current injury record, but hopefully we can nurse him back, he can have a proper pre-season and try and give it a full crack next year again.”

Aneke has all the talent to be a consistent goal threat at League One level, but it’s just seemingly never going to fall right for him.

Throughout his career he has been plagued by injuries, yet he has still managed to notch over 350 professional appearances, which is good going despite his injury record.

He has proven that he can be managed in the right way despite his obvious issues, as showed in the 2020-21 season where he didn’t complete 90 minutes ever but still was prolific for Charlton.

With two years left on Aneke’s contract though, Charlton are just going to have to manage him to the best of their capabilities to try and get the best of what they can get out of him, but this summer they need to either recruit a similar type of player who is fitter and healthier or develop Miles Leaburn into a younger version of Aneke.