“A real Rolls-Royce” – Preston North End fan pundit identifies ex-player who would perfectly slot into current starting 11

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Going into the month-long break for the FIFA World Cup, Preston North End were sitting in ninth position in the Championship and level on points with the final play-off place after 21 matches.

Considering manager Ryan Lowe did not get to strengthen all the positions he wanted to in the summer, the Lilywhites are in a strong place going into the second half of the season, which begins with a tasty local derby against Blackburn Rovers on December 10.

In the first seven matches of the league campaign, North End did not concede a single goal, a feat which was marvelled at across the country, but since then the goals have started to leak with more regularity.

Forget the World Cup.. Try score 20/20 on this Preston North End quiz

1 of 20 What year were PNE founded? 1870 1880 1890 1900

At the same time in the early stages of the season, PNE were struggling to find the back of the net, but that issue seems to have been sorted – now they need to plug the goals going in at the wrong end again.

When posed a question on which ex-PNE player he would like to see in the current North End starting 11, FLW’s Lilywhites fan pundit Sam Weeden identified centre-back Ben Davies as someone who would seamlessly slot in to Lowe’s line-up.

“His career obviously stalled a little bit going to Liverpool, it probably wasn’t the best career move for him but he was a real Rolls-Royce centre-back for Preston,” Sam said.

“I think him coming back would allow us to go back to playing a four-back really – I think he’s good enough, a good carrier of the ball, really pacey, good in the air, really composed lad, he came through the Preston academy as well which is a bonus.

“So, he’s the one I’d take back, 100 per cent.”

Davies never made an appearance for Liverpool following his deadline day move in February 2021 and headed back to the Championship for the 2021-22 season with Sheffield United on loan.

The 27-year-old is now plying his trade for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, having made a permanent switch from Anfield over the summer.

The Verdict

Davies was fantastic for North End and if he picked Celtic over Liverpool nearly two years ago, then the chances are he would have only gone on to improve with regular football.

However, whilst the Liverpool move was perhaps a dream one, it was never going to result in much football and that’s exactly what occurred.

He quite clearly has the quality to be a top-level Championship player again, but whether he’d fit into Ryan Lowe’s current system is another matter.

Andrew Hughes has been really solid on the left-hand side of a back three, which is where Davies’ best position would be in the system, and you couldn’t see Lowe permanently switching to a back four, so there would be no guarantees that Davies starts week in, week out.