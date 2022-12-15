“A real possibility” – Journalist gives opinion on chances of 22-year-old leaving Bristol City in January

Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo is attracting plenty of interest ahead of the January transfer window.

According to The Guardian, Premier League sides including Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Everton were all keeping tabs on the 22-year-old in the summer, while a report from Fanatik suggests that Turkish side Fenerbahce are also keen on the forward.

Semenyo was in impressive form for the Robins last season, with eight goals and 12 assists in 32 appearances to alert the attention of other clubs.

He has registered four goals and one assist for Nigel Pearson’s side this term, but the emergence of Tommy Conway has meant that some of Semenyo’s minutes have come from the bench and his starts have been a little more limited, though he has still been a regular.

His contract at Ashton Gate expires in the summer and as he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension, it could open the door for his suitors to make a move in January.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke told Football League World that he believes there is a strong chance Semenyo departs in January and revealed that Palace and Bournemouth are still keen on his signature, with Scottish Premiership side Rangers also in the race.

“I think there’s a real possibility that Semenyo could leave Bristol City in January,” O’Rourke said.

“It’s not just interest from the Premier League, there’s interest from all across Europe – Fenerbahce are interested and Glasgow Rangers would like to sign him, as well as the likes of Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

“So I think obviously Bristol City did really well to keep hold of Semenyo in the summer when he was widely maybe expected to move on then with widespread interest in his services.

“But yeah, with his contract running down. I think Bristol City would really consider cashing in on him in January as well and I think they could maybe do with the money.”

The verdict

It is difficult to disagree with O’Rourke’s comments.

City will find it hard to resist the increasing interest in Semenyo, particularly if a sizeable offer is made.

The club risk losing him for free in the summer if they do not cash in now and as O’Rourke points out, with some of the well-documented financial constraints at Ashton Gate, they cannot afford to do that.

It will be tough for Pearson to convince Semenyo to stay, given that the Robins are 16th in the Championship currently and only three points above the relegation zone, with a play-off push looking unlikely.

While City will not want to see one of their main attacking threats leave, it is the sensible decision from a financial point of view and they should concentrate on securing the maximum possible income for the striker when the window opens.