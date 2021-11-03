‘A real positive’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans laud performance of individual despite Millwall defeat

Reading fell to their fourth consecutive league defeat last night as they succumbed to second-half pressure from Millwall and Benik Afobe’s 71st-minute finish.

The Royals, who travelled to The Den without two key first-teamers in Andy Yiadom and Danny Drinkwater, looked exhausted during the second 45 amid a major injury crisis in Berkshire, and were made to pay for it with the Lions finally being able to break them down with just under 20 minutes to go.

After starting the game brightly, this was a huge disappointment for Reading, who also had their manager absent after seeing Veljko Paunovic test positive for Covid-19.

But it proved to be opposition manager Gary Rowett who made all the difference in yesterday evening’s fixture, making two substitutions at half-time to nullify the Royals’ threat and put the visitors on the back foot relentlessly after the interval.

They finally made the breakthrough midway through the second half. Ryan Leonard managed to get in behind the Berkshire outfit’s defence and supply an inch-perfect cross for former Royals loanee Afobe to tap home.

This result leaves the Royals without a goal in over 340 minutes of Championship football and in real danger of slipping further down the table, having had the chance to climb into the play-offs last month against Blackpool.

One player in Tyrell Ashcroft, who made his senior debut for the second-tier side last night, did impress though in the absence of full-back Yiadom and was one positive the visitors could take from this one.

With this, we take a look at how a selection of Reading supporters reacted to his performance on Twitter.

Tyrell Ashcroft was a real positive tonight 👍 #readingfc — Talk Reading (@TalkReading) November 2, 2021

One positive from tonight however was Tyrell Ashcroft. Thought he looked tidy on the ball, and wasn't afraid to make a tackle. Millwall away isn't the easiest of debuts either. Hopefully we'll see more of him soon (We will, with the injuries, we definitely will). #readingfc — Lewis Radbourne (@lewisradbourne1) November 2, 2021

Decent first half, showed nothing in the second. Puscas better, Ashcroft promising. Not much else. #readingfc — Melvir (@Melvir88) November 2, 2021

What on earth happens to us in the 2nd half of games. We basically just stay in the dressing room. Absolutely pathetic. Puscas southwood and Ashcroft can hold heads high . Rest were poor. Coaching team are a joke. 9 point deduction too. Excellent night's work . #readingfc — Dean Bennett (@DeanBennett1993) November 2, 2021

Why do we never use our bench earlier. Ashcroft was great today and he’s been sat on the bench all year, and Camara wasn’t bad at all when he came on but only got 10 mins to make an impact. With the 9 point deduction I honestly can’t see is staying up. #readingfc — Joel (@Jdh72Joel) November 2, 2021

Ashcroft's delivery is fantastic. Would happily see him out wide. Exposed at times defensively, but a lot to like. Could provide some much needed width off bench that we've been desperate for the last few weeks. #readingfc — Anthony Kendrick (@AJKendrick) November 2, 2021

FT: Millwall 1-0 Reading

1st half was brilliant & should’ve been ahead, didn’t take our chances & fatigue set in after 60 mins.

But one positive was Tyrell Ashcroft who was very impressive on debut.

Thanks for your continued brilliant support 👏🏼👏🏼 #ReadingFC pic.twitter.com/gg0BANmnem — STAR Reading (@STARReading) November 2, 2021

Highlight of the night was a few pints of Timmy Taylor's Landlord in The George at London Bridge…. and Ashcroft and Camara. #readingfc — ajb1871 (@RDG1871) November 3, 2021