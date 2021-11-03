Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘A real positive’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans laud performance of individual despite Millwall defeat

Published

3 mins ago

on

Reading fell to their fourth consecutive league defeat last night as they succumbed to second-half pressure from Millwall and Benik Afobe’s 71st-minute finish.

The Royals, who travelled to The Den without two key first-teamers in Andy Yiadom and Danny Drinkwater, looked exhausted during the second 45 amid a major injury crisis in Berkshire, and were made to pay for it with the Lions finally being able to break them down with just under 20 minutes to go.

After starting the game brightly, this was a huge disappointment for Reading, who also had their manager absent after seeing Veljko Paunovic test positive for Covid-19.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Reading FC academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24

Has Alex Pearce ever played in the Premier League?

But it proved to be opposition manager Gary Rowett who made all the difference in yesterday evening’s fixture, making two substitutions at half-time to nullify the Royals’ threat and put the visitors on the back foot relentlessly after the interval.

They finally made the breakthrough midway through the second half. Ryan Leonard managed to get in behind the Berkshire outfit’s defence and supply an inch-perfect cross for former Royals loanee Afobe to tap home.

This result leaves the Royals without a goal in over 340 minutes of Championship football and in real danger of slipping further down the table, having had the chance to climb into the play-offs last month against Blackpool.

One player in Tyrell Ashcroft, who made his senior debut for the second-tier side last night, did impress though in the absence of full-back Yiadom and was one positive the visitors could take from this one.

With this, we take a look at how a selection of Reading supporters reacted to his performance on Twitter.


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘A real positive’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans laud performance of individual despite Millwall defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: