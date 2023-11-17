Highlights Ipswich Town's fantastic form on the pitch, picking up 39 points out of a possible 48, has put them just behind Leicester City at the top of the Championship table.

Trust in head coach Kieran McKenna and smart recruitment have contributed to Ipswich's success, with confidence high at the club.

While not a necessity, Ipswich could use the January transfer window to strengthen their defense and potentially other areas of the squad to seize the opportunity for back-to-back promotions.

Ipswich Town supporters will feel as though they're living in some kind of fever dream in recent months thanks to their form on the pitch.

The Tractor Boys returned to the Championship for the first time in four years earlier in 2023, and having picked up 39 points out of a possible 48, they are just behind Leicester City on goal difference at the top of the table.

Trust in Kieran McKenna, who was a novice head coach when appointed in December 2021, and smart recruitment when the club were in League One has contributed to their fantastic run of results on the pitch in recent months, with confidence sky-high at the Suffolk outfit.

And there could be more excitement to come in January as the club's CEO Mark Ashton has recently hinted that they will be active in the transfer market to give McKenna that added bit of quality to his squad as Town look to keep up their recent fantastic form.

Do Ipswich Town need to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window?

Former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that due to their performances, Ipswich don't necessarily need to strengthen when the transfer window re-opens, but they should use it as somewhat of a statement of intent to show their rivals that they mean business.

"Chief executive Mark Ashton has hinted that Ipswich will spend in the January transfer window having got promotion from League One last season," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"Ipswich only signed two players for a combined £3 million - Jack Taylor and George Hirst - supplemented with three Premier League loanees.

"Ipswich sit second in the Championship, level on points with Leicester City on 39, eight points clear of Leeds United in third, and they can see a real chance of gaining back-to-back promotions and getting to the promised land of the Premier League.

"So, they will be educated in their dealings in the transfer market, but add quality to the squad where they can.

"This is not a necessity in my opinion, but I see it as more of a real opportunity of seizing the moment for Ipswich."

What positions do Ipswich Town need to address in January?

It's quite obvious that Ipswich have enough in attack to blow most teams in the Championship away, but something about their defence leaves a lot to be desired.

Town have leaked eight goals in their previous four matches - exactly two per game - and that has included teams at the wrong end of the standings in Rotherham United and Plymouth Argyle.

Therefore, a new centre-back or defender could be on the radar of McKenna and his recruitment team, even though Axel Tuanzebe is now fit enough to feature following his September move as a free agent.

Just one more centre-back to compete with Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess though could be ideal, although other areas may need to be bolstered as well if any injuries crop up between now and the end of 2023.