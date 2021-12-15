‘A real leader’ – Should Derby County fans be concerned by Everton, Wayne Rooney report? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney is reportedly on Everton’s radar as a potential Rafa Benitez’s replacement.

The Sun has reported that Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri is keen to see the Spaniard succeed but that Rooney is a name that is being considered in case things don’t work out.

Unofficial lines of communication are said to have been established.

But is he ready for the Everton job? And should Rams fans be worried?

Our FLW writers issue their verdicts…

Adam Jones

A job of this magnitude requires experience after Rafa Benitez’s struggles.

The 61-year-old may be experienced – and this is why some would argue they need a different approach – but Rooney is perhaps a little too inexperienced to take the job just yet.

Frank Lampard may have gone to Chelsea after spending just one season at Derby, but that proved to be a reasonably short stay at Stamford Bridge and this should be a lesson to the Manchester United legend.

At Derby, he has a free hit at gaining more managerial experience without any real risk of being sacked, so this is an opportunity he needs to continue grasping for the foreseeable future before he makes the step up to the Premier League.

He may be ready for the job in a couple of years, but I can’t see him being an instant hit at this stage. And this is why Derby fans shouldn’t be worried – he seems to be committed to the cause at Pride Park as things stand.

Billy Mulley

I think Rooney is showing a lot of promise and endeavour in his role at Derby County thus far, but I don’t think what he has done would justify a move to Everton.

He is implementing a new style of football at Derby County, and is a reason to remain positive in a time of complete uncertainty at Pride Park.

Everton fans expect a lot at the moment, and whilst Rooney could be considered a club legend at Goodison Park, that will not be enough if they slide towards the relegation zone under his guidance.

Rooney is likely to go on and enjoy an excellent managerial career, but I think Premier League speculation is all too soon.

Jordan Rushworth

Wayne Rooney has been through an awful lot in his spell in charge of Derby County and he will have already learnt far more during his stint in charge of the Rams than he could have done in double the time at pretty much any other club.

He has been very impressive this season in terms of the way he has been a real leader and inspired his side to continue to keep fighting despite them being in a very difficult position in the Championship. There is no doubt that he deserves enormous credit for sticking to his task and some of the results that the Rams have picked up have been very impressive.

There is that obvious connection between Rooney and Everton and he would certainly not arrive daunted by the prospect of leading the Toffees. However, whether he is ready or not right now to tbe the man to take them to the next level in the Premier League remains to be seen,It could be that this is just too early into his managerial career.

Derby fans should be concerned if Rooney leaves, but frankly right now they have much bigger worries about the long-term future of the club in general.