‘A real leader’ – Portsmouth plot transfer move for 26-year-old: The verdict

Cheltenham Town defender Will Boyle has emerged as a Portsmouth target ahead of the January transfer window, according to Gloucestershire Live.

The 26-year-old is out of contract in the summer but it is said to be likely to cost at least six figures to prize him away from the South West club next month.

So, would Boyle be a good signing for Pompey? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Charlie Gregory

Will Boyle could be quite an astute move from Portsmouth if they can seal a deal for him.

He’s looked bright this season for Cheltenham so far and is certainly now used to the rigours of both League One and Two football, which will stand him in good stead for any potential deal.

He’s strong at the back too and would certainly be a shrewd signing for Pompey to make to help strengthen the backline.

Cheltenham won’t want to part ways with him but Pompey are no doubt, a big club. If they do lodge a bid, then there is every chance that the player could be tempted to jump ship.

Billy Mulley

Will Boyle is certainly a player who has shone for Cheltenham this season, with the 26-year-old proving to be a real leader within the Robins’ backline.

However, I am not too sure how high his ceiling is and if he could adapt to Championship football.

Portsmouth need to be recruiting players who have the ability to operate at the top end of the division, as I believe Boyle does, but also players that can make the step up to the Championship, because that is the ultimate objective.

Boyle has been an integral part of the Cheltenham squad ever since his 2017 arrival and has shown great consistency across League’s one and two, and has progressed at a good rate.

But I do believe that Portsmouth should be able to attract a defender with a little bit more quality and higher level experience.

Ben Wignall

Danny Cowley is desperate for a new centre-back in the January transfer window and Boyle is a player who was linked with all kinds of League One and some Championship clubs back in the summer.

He had a great campaign in League Two last season with Cheltenham, scoring six times and was a general nuisance from set pieces and long throw-ins.

Boyle though has been injured for a while during the current campaign and as we get closer to the mid-season window, it may not be the wisest move from Pompey to target a player who isn’t match-fit.

The 26-year-old’s last match was in mid-October so it is a risk to sign a player who probably cannot come straight into the side and make an impact when you need them to.

Boyle is a good player and it’s clear to see, but I think Pompey could do better in January and acquire a defender with a bit more pedigree – perhaps from the Championship.