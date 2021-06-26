‘A real honour’ – Rekeem Harper speaks out as move to Ipswich Town is finalised

Ipswich Town have recently announced that they have completed a deal to sign Rekeem Harper from Championship side West Brom.

Harper had been with the Baggies since 2012, and made 42 senior appearances for them over the years, but found regular game time hard to come by in recent seasons.

The midfielder spent the 2020/21 season on loan with Birmingham City, where he made 18 appearances in total for the Blues, as they finished 18th in the Championship table.

West Brom were relegated into the second tier of English football, and will be planning ahead for the new league campaign, where they’ll be targeting a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Harper evidently didn’t feature in those plans, with the 21-year-old making the move to Ipswich Town ahead of the 2021/22 league campaign.

Paul Cook’s side finished ninth in the League One table last term, and the club’s supporters will be eager to see their side make a serious push for promotion back into the Championship this season.

Harper took to Twitter following his move to Portman Road, and labelled it as a ‘real honour’ to sign for the Tractor Boys, before revealing that he was excited by Paul Cook’s plans for the future.

I’m really pleased to join @IpswichTown today. To begin the next chapter of my career at a club like Town is a real honour. I’m excited by the managers plans and I can’t wait for the season to start. Let’s get this club back where it belongs #itfc 🔵⚪️ #GIG🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/wm4Lg1udJH — Rekeem Harper (@Rekeemharper8) June 26, 2021

Harper could be in line to make his first league appearance for Ipswich Town in their season opener on Saturday 7th August, when they take on newly-promoted Morecambe at Portman Road.

The Verdict:

This could turn out to be a brilliant signing by the Tractor Boys.

Harper hasn’t been given much of a chance in the West Brom first-team in recent seasons, and I’m not surprised to see him wanting to pursue a move elsewhere this summer.

Ipswich Town are highly likely to be able to offer him regular game time this season, and if he can hit the ground running at Portman Road, then Paul Cook could have a fine young player on his hands.

Reinforcements were certainly needed at Ipswich ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, and if their new additions can adjust to their new surroundings well, then you would imagine that the Tractor Boys will be in with a serious chance of winning promotion back into the Championship this term.