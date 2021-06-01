‘A real handful’ – Middlesbrough plot move for Charlton Athletic hitman: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are plotting a move for Chuks Aneke, according to reports from Teamtalk.

The 27-year-old faces an uncertain future as he approaches the end of his contract with Charlton Athletic in the coming weeks.

Aneke has enjoyed an excellent season in League One after scoring 17 goals for the Addicks, leading to Championship interest from the likes of Reading, Bristol City, QPR and Coventry City.

But with Neil Warnock looking for new strikers, could Aneke be the answer to his attacking woes?

The team at FLW have their say…

Alfie Burns

Aneke is the type of striker that Neil Warnock likes, he’s physical, a real handful and has the ability to score goals.

We’ve seen in League One that he’s more than capable at that level, but the thing that doesn’t convince me here is whether or not he’s cut out to do it in the Championship.

However, I do feel like it is a risk that someone like Boro could take in the summer.

Warnock is going to be after a couple of strikers at least and it’s going to be very difficult in the current climate for him to bring in two real high-profile names (like Assombalonga and Fletcher back in the summer of 2017).

So, with that in mind, Aneke might not be a bad option to pluck out of the lower leagues given that plenty of his traits suit what Warnock likes to see in a player.

If Boro can mix that with a slightly more proven player in the Championship, it might just work out.

George Dagless

He could be, but he’ll need to prove his fitness under a manager like Neil Warnock.

I like Aneke as a player, I think he brings good physicality but also great technical attributes and is a player that is really clever at dropping into space and linking things up – I think that gets overlooked just because of his size.

He’s certainly got several assets to his game but he just needs to show he can play on a regular basis week in, week out – at Charlton he has had to be used sparingly at times.

A good player, though, and on a free worth a go.

Sam Rourke

On a free transfer, he could well be worth a go here for Middlesbrough.

Neil Warnock has a track record of getting the best out of players who perhaps were marked as not good enough for the level, and he could do a similar trick with Aneke.

The 27-year-old’s had a steady time at the Valley but hasn’t always been the first-choice and has had to play second fiddle on many occasions, but if given a consistent opportunity he could thrive.

He’s the sort of striker that Warnock will like, strong, powerful and has a willingness to work and you can see why he may fit Boro’s style of play.

A new striker is much needed at the Riverside this summer and in truth, I think Aneke could be a solid addition but they may need to pursue someone with a bit more experience at second tier level as well him.