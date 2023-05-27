Ipswich Town have an exciting few months ahead.

The Tractor Boys won promotion back to the Championship after finishing second in League One and a busy summer transfer window is expected as the club look to give Kieran McKenna the tools to not just stay up but compete in 2023/24.

Ipswich Town linked with Jerry Yates

According to The Sun, Ipswich are keen on Blackpool striker Jerry Yates but face competition from a host of EFL clubs, including Coventry City and West Bromwich Albion.

Football League World's Town fan pundit Henry Phoenix has suggested Yates "makes sense" as a target but that Leicester City's George Hirst, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Portman Road, may be a better alternative.

He said: "These rumours probably haven't coming out of nothing as Ipswich were linked with signing him last summer but he stayed at Blackpool and had a go at the Championship again.

"He did fairly well for a side that was relegated so that puts us in good stead. He scored a fair amount of goals and is a decent penalty-taker, which Ipswich do need.

"I can see us discussing it but I think we may be in a position where we are looking slightly higher than Jerry Yates but that's tough to say because he would be a fairly decent signing for us.

"Is that much different to George Hirst? And if not, would you take George Hirst over him? I think I'd probably take Hirst over Yates just because by the end Hirst looked like a real handful and suited the system we were playing in.

"It would make for him if he wants to pursue a longer-term career at Town, to come over on a fee depending on what happens with Leicester and if they want or need to sell.

"I think Jerry Yates may be third or fourth choice, in terms of if we have a priority of players we want to sign up top, I don't think he will be the first on the transfer list.

"If we were in League One, I think the story would be different, but now we're in the Championship, our transfer list may have changed."

When does Jerry Yates' Blackpool contract expire?

Yates is under contract at Bloomfield Road until 2024 - though Blackpool also hold a 12-month option.

The 26-year-old could reportedly cost £4 million this summer.

When does George Hirst's Leicester City contract expire?

Hirst's contract at the King Power Stadium is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

McKenna revealed earlier this month that he was keen to hold talks with the Foxes over the 24-year-old's future.