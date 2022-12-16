“A real good chance” – Birmingham City fan pundit predicts if Hannibal Mejbri can be a Man Utd regular in the future

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is spending the season on loan at Birmingham City from Manchester United.

The 19-year-old arrived at St Andrews in August with a growing reputation and is highly-rated at his parent club, having previously made three top flight appearances.

Mejbri has featured in every game for the Blues since making the switch and after initially being used from the bench while found his feet in the demanding Championship environment, he has established himself in the heart of the midfield with his all-action displays and quality on the ball.

His potential is underlined by the fact that he was included in the Tunisia squad for the World Cup in Qatar, where he made one substitute appearance for his country.

Gaining regular game time every week will only be beneficial for Mejbri’s development as he seeks to impress United boss Erik ten Hag.

FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland believes Mejbri has done himself no harm during his time with the Blues and believes he can have a future at Old Trafford.

“Yes I do potentially think that Mejbri could be a regular for Manchester United in the future if he’s given the chance,” Tom said.

“I still think he probably needs a little bit more experience at a higher level than the Championship, but he’s more than capable of playing at Premier League level, quite easily actually.

“It will be interesting to see what he does, but there’s no reason why he can’t.

“It’s just a question of finding his best role in midfield because his versatility is great, but sometimes you’re just not quite sure where he fits in.

“So I think he just needs to discover more of a regular, permanent identity and he’s got a real good chance of going far in the Premier League next season potentially.”

Think you know everything about Birmingham City? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 History: When was the club founded? 1870 1875 1880 1885

The verdict

Mejbri’s loan spell at Birmingham has been a great experience for him.

It allows him to play frequently and the physicality and competitiveness of the Championship will stand him in much better stead upon his return to United.

As shown by the recent emergence of Alejandro Garnacho at Old Trafford, ten Hag is willing to give young players a chance if they are good enough and that should encourage Mejbri.

Tom is right that the next logical step for Mejbri would probably be a Premier League loan next season and if he continues his performances for Birmingham, there will be no shortage of suitors.

There are still areas of his game to work on as Tom points out, but he has shown clear potential that he could make the step up to the next level.