‘A real gem’, ‘Tasty stuff’ – Plenty of Portsmouth fans are loving club’s recent announcement

Portsmouth have announced that they’ve completed a deal to sign Louis Thompson on a one-year deal.

The midfielder had most recently been on the books with Norwich City, but departed when his contract with the Canaries reached a conclusion.

Thompson made just 14 appearances for Norwich’s first-team, and had his spell at Carrow Road disrupted through various injury problems.

Portsmouth have confirmed that they hold an option to extend his contract by a further year if they wish to do so, and Thompson will be hoping to make an instant impact at Fratton Park.

Pompey beat Fleetwood Town in their opening match of the new League One season, and will be keen to go from strength to strength moving forwards, as they target promotion back into the Championship this term, whilst under the watchful eye of Danny Cowley.

Plenty of Portsmouth supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Thompson’s arrival at Fratton Park on a permanent basis.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Cowleys had a dream. They built a football team. Came from non league now their one of our own. Play out from the back a high press attack. We’re Portsmouth City, we’re on our way back. — Alex Newell (@AlexNewel1) August 10, 2021

We are just winning the league aren't we? — Alex 🇲🇦 (@AlexPompey7) August 10, 2021

SIUUUUUUU SENIOR WE HAVE A MIDFIELD — charlie (@CE__1999) August 10, 2021

vastly better than his brother — luke 🐮 (@ffslluke) August 10, 2021

Great signing. — Martin Fish (@themartinfish) August 10, 2021

Tasty stuff — Hayden Miller (@Hayden_PFC) August 10, 2021

Good stuff. Welcome Louis! — Mike ⚽️ 💙 (@MikeOfPompey) August 10, 2021

We have a real gem here if he can stay injury free. Performance based contract is a good move from us. Keep 'em coming #Pompey ! https://t.co/dGWVgqWfwZ — A Pompey Perspective (@PFCperspectives) August 10, 2021

I cannot believe the blues are GOING TO WIN THE LEAGUE 😍 https://t.co/ujQi4sSbWF — OG (@MHJinx) August 10, 2021