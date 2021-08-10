Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘A real gem’, ‘Tasty stuff’ – Plenty of Portsmouth fans are loving club’s recent announcement

Published

2 mins ago

on

Portsmouth have announced that they’ve completed a deal to sign Louis Thompson on a one-year deal. 

The midfielder had most recently been on the books with Norwich City, but departed when his contract with the Canaries reached a conclusion.

Thompson made just 14 appearances for Norwich’s first-team, and had his spell at Carrow Road disrupted through various injury problems.

Portsmouth have confirmed that they hold an option to extend his contract by a further year if they wish to do so, and Thompson will be hoping to make an instant impact at Fratton Park.

Pompey beat Fleetwood Town in their opening match of the new League One season, and will be keen to go from strength to strength moving forwards, as they target promotion back into the Championship this term, whilst under the watchful eye of Danny Cowley.

Plenty of Portsmouth supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Thompson’s arrival at Fratton Park on a permanent basis.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


