Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘A real gem’, ‘Could be an inspired acquisition’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans love message from new recruit

Published

5 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have had a busy summer as Garry Monk looks to reshape the squad ahead of what will be a tough season given the points deduction they have.

One of the new additions is Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, with the midfielder joining from Manchester City.

Even though he was highly-rated by the Premier League outfit, the youngster knew he faced an almost impossible task to get first-team football so decided to move to Hillsborough.

And, he has been speaking about the transfer to the Owls’ club media today, explaining why he decided to sign, how he has settled and his hopes for the future.

It’s fair to say that the fans enjoyed hearing from the energetic midfielder and they have high hopes for the impact he can make. Plus, they are glad to see the club have changed their approach in the market, with Dele-Bashiru a young, hungry player desperate to prove himself.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his interview…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘A real gem’, ‘Could be an inspired acquisition’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans love message from new recruit

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: