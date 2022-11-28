“A real direct threat” – Derby County have shown an interest in Crystal Palace player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County have shown an interest in re-signing Malcolm Ebiowei from Crystal Palace on loan, according to Alan Nixon.

The 19-year-old winger left the League One club when his deal expired in the summer and signed a five-year deal at Selhurst Park.

Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday have also been linked but would he be a good signing for the Rams? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Declan Harte

Seeking out a loan move for Ebiowei makes the most sense for both the player and Crystal Palace at this stage.

The winger needs to gain greater first team experience, which he evidently isn’t going to get at Selhurst Park this season.

Returning to Derby would be sensible in a lot of ways as he knows the club having performed well for the Rams in 2021-22.

But perhaps a Championship move would be preferable, as the 19-year-old showed last term that he is more than capable of competing at that level.

The teenager broke into Wayne Rooney’s side late in the campaign, but adapted well to senior football, earning 16 appearances in the league and he even contributed one goal and two assists as the club fought against relegation.

Ned Holmes

Derby know all about Malcolm Ebiowei and it makes sense that they’re keen to bring him back to Pride Park temporarily.

His fast and direct style would suit playing in a Paul Warne team and there’s no denying that the Rams could do with a bit more forward firepower.

Ebiowei produced some eye-catching displays in the Championship for Derby last term and has featured in the Premier League for Crystal Palace this season so the step down to League One could allow him to flourish.

This is the sort of signing that could help the Rams secure a top six place and entry to the play-offs.

It may well allow the player and the fans some closure after his disappointing summer exit as well.

Billy Mulley

It is a difficult one because I am sure that Crystal Palace will be wanting to find him a Championship destination for him to continue his development.

However, if seeking a second tier destination, you run the risk of the individual not playing as much football as you would have liked.

Given the fact he came from Derby, and therefore it will take him less time to settle, a move back to Pride Park could be the best option currently out there.

The winger is a real direct threat, with his ability to carve out chances in the final third making him a real handful for opposing defences.

This would represent good business for the Rams.