‘A real coup’, ‘Worth a punt’ – Middlesbrough in the race to sign 26-year-old: The verdict

Middlesbrough are amongst a host of clubs interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday full-back, Morgan Fox, who sees his deal at Hillsborough expire in the summer, according to TEAMtalk.

Fox, 26, has been impressive for Wednesday in the Championship this season despite the Owls’ inconsistency, turning his spell in South Yorkshire around after initially struggling to meet the grade on the back of arriving from Charlton Athletic.

So, would Fox be a good addition to the Boro squad if they can lure him to the North East?

Jacob Potter

I think this would be a smart addition to the Middlesbrough squad if they fought off competition to land his signature.

Fox has already shown that he is capable of playing to a high standard in the Championship, and has been a rare bright spark in a disappointing league campaign with Sheffield Wednesday this season.

He’s still got his best years ahead of him, and I’m not surprised to hear that he’s attracting interest from other clubs heading into the summer transfer window.

Middlesbrough need experienced players in their squad ahead of next season, as they simply haven’t been good enough at the back this term.

It’s vital that they retain their Championship status first though, as there is no chance they’ll be able to attract a player of Fox’s quality to them if they’re playing in League One next season.

George Harbey

Fox has had his critics at Wednesday this season, but he’s ignored that criticism and established himself as a solid player for the Owls this term.

I think Boro do need to bolster their defensive ranks this summer, especially with George Friend getting older and approaching the latter stages of his playing career at the Riverside.

Whether Fox is dynamic and attacking enough to suit Boro’s wing-back system is another question, though, as I personally feel that that side of the game needs working on.

He’s solid enough defensively, though, and when you consider that his arrival would be on a free transfer, it’s definitely worth a punt.

Sam Rourke

Fox would be a real coup to get on a free transfer for most Championship clubs, and Boro should look to get themselves at the front of the queue.

With George Friend certainly reaching the latter stages of his career at Boro and potentially being moved on this summer, there would be a spot left there to challenge Hayden Coulson.

Coulson has had an impressive season for Woodgate’s side, but at times has shown elements of rawness and naivety, so bringing in someone like Fox who has more experience, yet is reaching the peak of his playing years, makes perfect sense.

Fox has shown he has the ability to perform to a strong level in the second tier, so it’d be a great addition for Boro, especially on a free.