“A real coup” – Portsmouth weighing up transfer move for 28-year-old: The verdict

Portsmouth are lining up a move for Morecambe’s Cole Stockton for this summer, according to Football Insider.

The 28-year old has scored 22 goals in League One this season for The Shrimps, who sit 20th in the third division table.

Here, our FLW writers discuss whether this would be a good move for Pompey…

Adam Jones

Cole Stockton could arguably make a case to be in the second tier, so this would be a real coup if they were able to get a deal over the line.

You feel Danny Cowley’s men are missing a forward with Tyler Walker’s loan spell not exactly going to plan and Stockton’s goals could potentially be the difference between making the top six and not next season.

Even though his contract will run out in just 12 months when the summer comes along, they would probably need to pay a sizeable fee for him.

And considering second-tier side’s are likely to be in the race too, they may need to offer him generous wage terms to come to Fratton Park over others. For that reason, with Pompey unlikely to spend too much, I can’t see this one happening despite their interest.

Marcus Ally

I would definitely see Stockton as a good signing for Portsmouth.

The 28-year-old’s eye for the spectacular has hit the headlines this season, but his back to goal link-up play has been outstanding as well, holding the ball up effortlessly for a Morecambe side who have spent a lot of time on the back foot.

Pompey may struggle to win the race for him, without the deepest pockets in League One, but he would certainly complement their current attacking contingent.

George Hirst and Tyler Walker are only on loan and therefore a longer term successor to John Marquis needs to be recruited in the summer, Stockton would be a great coup for Danny Cowley’s men in building towards a promotion bid in 2022/23.

Charlie Gregory

Portsmouth know that Stockton can do the business in League One and considering that they will likely be in that tier again next season, it could be a huge boost to their attack.

The Morecambe man has played exceptionally despite his side languishing near the bottom of the division, so given the opportunity higher up the field for a team that could probably create more, he could thrive even more.

It could really aid them in another push for promotion – and considering the opportunities to play he would likely be given, it could be a good move for all parties involved.