Derby County are the latest team to show interest in signing Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May, according to Gloucestershire Live.

The Cheltenham striker is a wanted man this summer with a host of EFL sides including Charlton Athletic and Wrexham interested in signing the 29-year-old.

May has been at Cheltenham since 2020 when he joined from Doncaster Rovers and during his time at the club, he has netted 67 times, with 48 of them coming in the last two seasons.

After another impressive campaign in League One, it seems May’s time at Cheltenham may be coming to an end as Derby County are just one of the sides interested in his services.

Here at FLW, we asked some of the writers for their thoughts on this news…

Would Alfie May be a good signing for Derby County?

James Reeves

May would be a smart signing by Derby.

The 29-year-old has scored over 20 goals in each of his last two seasons in League One, despite featuring for a Cheltenham side who have spent much of that time in lower mid-table.

You would back May to replicate that return for the Rams, particularly when provided with service from the likes of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Jason Knight and Louie Sibley.

However, May is not just a goalscorer, and he has proven to be a handful for many defences in the third tier in recent years, so his all-round game would be incredibly useful for Paul Warne's side and give them a different attacking dimension.

Cheltenham are unlikely to command too significant a fee for May's services, so if a deal can be done, it would be a no-brainer for the Rams.

Brett Worthington

This would be an excellent signing for Derby.

It is no surprise that May is a wanted man this summer, given his goal-scoring exploits at Cheltenham, and it seems this summer is the striker's final chance of getting that well-deserved transfer.

May has shown that he is a capable striker at League One level, so if the Rams were to get him through the door, they would be adding a real threat to their forward line.

Derby signing May would give them a real good chance of promotion to the Championship next season, and considering the other teams who are interested and may have more financial pull than Derby, it would be a real coup for the club.

Ned Holmes

This ticks all the boxes for me.

Derby County clearly need to add more forward firepower, irrelevant of whether David McGoldrick rejoins the club.

Alfie May is a goalscorer first and foremost. He's capable of scoring all sorts of goals – as his record for Cheltenham Town proves.

May has scored 60 goals over the past three seasons, including 46 in League One over the past two seasons.

More than just the goals though, the 29-year-old is a hard worker. He puts a shift in and that will really appeal to Paul Warne.