Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘A real coup’, ‘Excellent’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted as new signing confirmed

Published

5 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Dennis Adeniran on a free transfer.

It’s been well-documented that the Owls had been operating under a transfer embargo, but they are now able to do deals for free agents and loan players.

And, the Yorkshire outfit have waited little time in bringing in a new addition, with the club announcing the arrival of Adeniran after he was released by Everton in the summer.

The 22-year-old failed to break through at Goodison Park but he did impress whilst out on loan at Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship last season.

How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20

Alex Turner is the frontman of which band?

With Wednesday lacking depth and quality in the middle of the park, there is an optimism amongst the fans that Adeniran will turn out to be an important player for Darren Moore’s men as they look to win promotion back to the second tier.

Here we look at some of the comments to the signing from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘A real coup’, ‘Excellent’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted as new signing confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: