‘A real coup’, ‘Excellent’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted as new signing confirmed

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Dennis Adeniran on a free transfer.

We are pleased to confirm that Dennis Adeniran has joined the Owls! The midfielder will feature this afternoon v @ChesterFC #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) July 10, 2021

It’s been well-documented that the Owls had been operating under a transfer embargo, but they are now able to do deals for free agents and loan players.

And, the Yorkshire outfit have waited little time in bringing in a new addition, with the club announcing the arrival of Adeniran after he was released by Everton in the summer.

The 22-year-old failed to break through at Goodison Park but he did impress whilst out on loan at Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship last season.

How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Alex Turner is the frontman of which band? Oasis Kasabian Arctic Monkeys Pulp

With Wednesday lacking depth and quality in the middle of the park, there is an optimism amongst the fans that Adeniran will turn out to be an important player for Darren Moore’s men as they look to win promotion back to the second tier.

Here we look at some of the comments to the signing from Twitter…

Really looking forward to seeing this lad play, could be a real coup https://t.co/yur0Kwgyqs — 🙂 (@norman_Sando) July 10, 2021

Excellent signing and the sort of signing I wanted us to make this pre-season. Well played, Wednesday #SWFC https://t.co/Kiue3C1ASx — MB (@thoughtsofMB) July 10, 2021

Good. Signing 25 or under players is what’s needed #swfc https://t.co/HnEf0oiIwJ — James (@Jamesy_boy) July 10, 2021

Decent player . Well liked at Wycombe last year — Chris Owen (@chris_owen76) July 10, 2021

Superb signing, that 👏🏼 — Nathan Blood (@nattasswfc) July 10, 2021