Burnley are interested in signing Manchester City left-back Sergio Gomez this summer, according to The Sun.

This area of the team is one that Vincent Kompany is keen on strengthening, as the club is light on options.

What is Burnley's situation at left-back?

The Clarets had Ian Maatsen on loan from Chelsea this season, and as he heads back to his parent club, it is unclear where his future lies.

That leaves Burnley with just Charlie Taylor as their only left-back, so the club is looking at their options, and it is believed Gomez is one of them.

Gomez joined Man City last year, but his time at the club hasn’t been the most successful, and it seems they may part ways this summer.

Should Burnley sign Sergio Gomez instead of Ian Maatsen?

We asked some of the writers at FLW for their thoughts on Burnley’s interest in Gomez and whether he would be a better option that Maatsen.

Adam Jones

Gomez was nothing short of magnificent at Anderlecht and with Vincent Kompany knowing him well from their time together in Belgium, he would be just as good of a signing as Ian Maatsen.

Maatsen has had time to adapt to life at Turf Moor and that's a key advantage of retaining the Dutchman, but with Chelsea reportedly holding out for £20m it may be time for the Clarets to turn their focus towards the Man City defender.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund man hasn't made a huge impact at City, but he can be forgiven for that considering he isn't a regular starter and is still young at this stage.

If Gomez signs for the Clarets permanently and shines, there's every chance they could sell him for a sizeable fee in the future, another reason why they should consider recruiting the 22-year-old if they can buy him for a cheap enough fee.

Brett Worthington

This could be a real coup for Burnley.

Gomez and Kompany have previously worked together, so that is where you presume the interest has come from.

Burnley clearly need to strengthen in the left-back area this summer, and the options the club is looking at in Gomez and Maatsen are both very good. The obvious choice would be Maatsen, as he’s spent time at the club already and seems settled there.

However, Chelsea are demanding quite a large fee, so it could be wise for the club to turn to Gomez, who would cost less.

Gomez has shown in brief spells at City that he is a defender who likes to get forward and create chances, very similar to Maatsen this season. Both are very similar, and it may come down to which is the cheaper option for the club.

James Reeves

Gomez would be an excellent signing for Burnley.

While he has not really had the opportunity to consistently show what he is capable of for Manchester City, the fact that he was signed by Pep Guardiola is a significant endorsement of Gomez's quality.

The 22-year-old has featured in the Premier League, Champions League and domestic cups for City this season and is part of a squad that could complete the treble this weekend, so he would bring a winning mentality to Turf Moor.

Gomez is known to Kompany having previously played under him at Anderlecht, and he thrived under the Belgian, scoring seven goals and registering 15 assists in 50 appearances.

Either Gomez or Ian Maatsen would be a good option for the Clarets at left-back next season, but Gomez is more affordable and given his track record under Kompany, perhaps he is the one that they should pursue.