‘A real concern’, ‘Get rid’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to recent update

Many Charlton Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Ryan Inniss is making good progress over his recovery from injury.

The centre back has been sidelined since August with a thigh problem and has missed the best part of two months since then as a result, thus leaving the Addicks somewhat short at the back.

This is not the first time that Inniss has experienced injury issues, with the defender almost missing a large chunk of last season due to a problem with his quad.

Following the recent update on the fitness of the player, Charlton Athletic fans took to social media to have their say as Inniss continues with his recovery plan ahead of a return to action further down the line.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses to the news from the supporters on Twitter as the update came to light.

Think this has to be Inniss's last chance to get fit and stay fit. For such a strong guy his body cannot take games. We are not in a position to carry players with continuous injury issues. Decent player when available, just nit available 75% of the time. #CAFC — Steve Kennedy (@SteveK157DFC) November 17, 2021

We should of let him go in the summer. May sound harsh.Good player but he’s always injured — Duane (@onestripe47) November 17, 2021

Ryan's in good spirits of course he is he's getting paid for playing hardly any games — Rick (@Sausagedog111) November 17, 2021

Not sure he could even get in the team now. Decent bloke but too fragile — Jdoc29 (@Jdoc291) November 17, 2021

Shame as he won’t have his contract renewed end of the season despite being a good player and the right sort of character to have around the club. Just doesn’t play enough games. — Ross (@iamross85) November 17, 2021

Sadly a career blighted by injury and potentially a good championship defender at least — David Todman (@Nowownwon) November 17, 2021

Get rid — Mart Adkins (@MartCAFC45) November 17, 2021

Get rid he’s made of glass — Jay Wyatt (@CharltonJay1973) November 17, 2021

I like Inniss and I want him to stick around but his fitness is a real concern. Hopefully when he’s back involved properly we won’t have to worry about injury concerns https://t.co/yperQ67lxB — matt (@mattbrown50) November 17, 2021