‘A real classic number 9’ – Sheffield Wednesday battling Forest, Bristol City and others for 23 y/o: The verdict

Sheffield Wednesday are in the race for Rochdale forward Stephen Humphrys, according to a report from The 72.

The Owls are one of a number of Championship sides thought to be keen, alongside Bristol City, Nottingham Forest, and others, ahead of the summer.

So, would he be a good signing for Wednesday? And do they need him?

George Dagless

It’s an intriguing one.

Humphrys has had a fine campaign for Rochdale and I do think he has potentially earned a move.

He’s a powerful forward that holds the ball up well and has a cannon of a shot on him so he’s a real classic number 9 if you like.

Wednesday need extra fire-power at the moment and regardless of what division they are in for next season, I think he could be worth a punt in all honesty.

He’s a player that is getting better and it makes sense that the Owls are taking a closer look at him now.

Chris Gallagher

Yes, this would be a smart signing.

Whether the Owls are relegated or not, they will have a major summer and a high turnover of players, and new forwards will be brought in.

If Wednesday have learnt anything in recent years, it’s that they should be targeting players who want to play for the club. And, at 23, Humphrys is the sort of young, hungry player that would relish the chance to play at Hillsborough and to pull on the blue and white shirt.

Plus, he has talent and could be sold on for a profit in the future, instead of outstaying his welcome on a long contract.

So, there needs to be a new approach at the club in the summer, and bringing in Humphrys would show that Wednesday are finally on the right track.

Ben Wignall

Obviously, we don’t know what league the Owls will be in next season, but I think if they stay up then Humphrys will be a decent punt – and if they go down he will be a cracking signing.

Humphrys has a good pedigree – he was a decent player in his youth for Fulham and had some productive loan spells but he’s really flourished at Rochdale.

At 23 years of age, Humphrys won’t have finished developing yet and with Wednesday’s attacking options lacking for next season with Jordan Rhodes’ future uncertain, I don’t see the harm in taking a punt on Humphrys.

He won’t cost a bomb with Rochdale probably heading into League Two next season, so he could be worth a chance.