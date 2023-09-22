Highlights Relegation from the Premier League has allowed young talents like Kasey McAteer to shine for Leicester City this season.

McAteer has become a key player for Enzo Maresca, starting every game and going on a sensational goal-scoring run.

Leicester City fans are pleasantly surprised by McAteer's rise and are excited about his potential as a breakout player this season.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The squad upheaval inflicted by the factors of relegation from the Premier League often enables young, fresh-blooded talents to enter the fray and stake their claim.

Of course, the absence of mega-money stars that immediately occurs when that top-flight status is changed to second-tier standing provides more scope for just that to happen, and we've seen it firsthand this term with Archie Gray and Sam Edozie at Leeds United and Southampton respectively.

But Leicester City have been no different either, even though they have managed to retain more high-profile players than those two sides.

While 20-year-old Wanya Marcal-Madivadua has featured twice and even managed to score during a 2-1 victory over Cardiff City last month, the real name on the lips of supporters as things stand is Kasey McAteer.

How has Kasey McAteer performed for Leicester City so far this season?

The versatile winger has burst out of nowhere to not only become an initial mainstay in Enzo Maresca's side, but also- at the moment, at least- a key cog in exactly what he's trying to achieve at the King Power Stadium this season.

Starting every game to have been in the matchday squad for, McAteer has repaid his manager's faith by embarking on a sensational goalscoring run as of late.

He scored his first goals in a 2-1 win up at Rotherham United at the back-end of August, with his 84th minute strike proving decisive, before going on to add to his account in recent consecutive wins away to Southampton and Norwich City.

Quite simply, he's showing no signs of letting up, and Leicester fans will hope his inspired form continues when they host Bristol City tomorrow afternoon, in which they have a chance to return to the top of the table providing current leaders Preston North End falter at Rotherham.

The most interesting thing about McAteer, however, is that very few could have possibly envisaged his ascension and FLW fan pundit Jayden Whitworth is no exception to that, expressing equal surprise and delight at the 21-year-old's present elevation.

What have Leicester City fans said about Kasey McAteer's start to the season?

He explained: "McAteer has sort of been a player whose been around the first-team for the last couple of seasons, getting the odd appearance in the FA or Carabao Cup, but then he obviously went out on loan to Forest Green and Wimbledon.

"I think he's been a real benefactor of the fact that we have been relegated, I don't think that if we'd stayed up, he'd be given the chance as much as he has this season.

"He's clearly a player that Maresca likes, I still don't think even at the beginning of the season many Leicester fans will have had him starting, especially with the signings of (Stephy) Mavididi, of Yunus Akgun and Abdul Fatawu.

"He's a winger who's not known for his directness but he makes really cute, clever runs to get in positions.

"I mean, you look at some of his goals and you say 'oh it's a bit lucky, he's sort of in the right position there to tap-in an easy finish', but he gets in those positions from smart runs.

"I think he is quickly becoming a breakout player this season, and one a lot of Leicester fans are quite excited by."