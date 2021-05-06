‘A ready-made replacement’ – Sunderland legend makes Charlie Wyke prediction that will surely relieve supporters

Kevin Phillips has backed Ross Stewart as a potential replacement for Charlie Wyke if the Sunderland man was to move on this summer.

Wyke has enjoyed a wonderful season at the Stadium Of Light after scoring 30 times for Lee Johnson’s side, playing a crucial role in the club’s journey to the play-0ffs.

However with his contract due to expire this summer it seems that the striker’s future is in doubt, with Middlesbrough, Cardiff City, Nottingham Forest and Millwall all said to be keen.

The prospect of the 28-year-old moving on is a genuine possibility, meaning that Lee Johnson may face the task of finding someone to replace those 30+ goals per season.

But according to Phillips, Sunderland’s new boy Ross Stewart could be the man to do it.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said: “Hopefully we will see the best of him between now and the end of the season but if not definitely next season.

“It was a cracking goal. A great finish. Stewart showed with that deft finish the other day that he can find the back of the net.

“At the end of the day, if Charlie Wyke left Sunderland need someone to step up and fill the void. If Sunderland weren’t to go up, Wyke will more than likely move on and in Stewart they have a ready-made replacement.

“When I see that finish the other night, there is no reason why he cannot step up next season.”

The verdict

This will be a big challenge for Ross Stewart.

The 24-year-old has looked solid enough since arriving from Ross County but to become the man who replaces Charlie Wyke there’s likely to be a lot of work to do.

Whether he can do it, however, remains to be seen.