‘A quality player’ – Kevin Phillips reacts to Sunderland’s rumoured interest in signing defender

Sunderland had previously been interested in a deal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion defender Alex Cochrane according to Football Insider.

It was reported that the Black Cats had made an enquiry to sign the Seagulls youngster, although a move to the Stadium of Light is yet to materialise.

Cochrane is currently on loan with Belgian side Union SG, but Sunderland are believed to be keen on signing him both permanently or on a temporary basis this month.

The Black Cats are currently sat eighth in the League One table after their 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon, and will be hoping they can make a timely return to the second-tier under the management of Lee Johnson.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former Sunderland forward Kevin Phillips reacted to the news of the club’s rumoured interest in signing Cochrane, and called on the Black Cats to sign players that are ready to be thrown straight into the side as they push for promotion into the Championship.

“At the stage of the season, any player that can come in and effect your side straight away would be a great signing.

“Sunderland cannot afford to sign players for the Under-23s, they need players who can get them out of that league. That is it, end off.

“It is not about building for the future now, they need to bring players in to get out of that league and then after that they can worry about the future.

“If Cochrane could come in, it would be a good signing for the club. It would boost everyone because he is a quality player. Let’s hope they can get that one over the line.”

Sunderland are set to return to action on Tuesday evening, when they take on Plymouth Argyle at The Stadium of Light, in a match they’ll be eager to pick up three points from.

The Verdict:

I think he could be a decent signing for Lee Johnson’s side.

Cochrane is clearly highly-rated by Brighton and Hove Albion if he’s already out on loan in the early stages of his career, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Seagulls looked to find him a loan move to another club in English football in the near future.

I’d imagine that a loan move is more likely than a permanent one, as you would imagine that Sunderland could be priced out of a long-term agreement for the defender.

Depth is needed in the Sunderland team ahead of their promotion push, and they could do far worse than signing Cochrane this month.