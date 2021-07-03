‘A quality option’, ‘Cracking addition’ – Ipswich Town targeting Premier League defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town have enjoyed a very busy start to the transfer window, with Paul Cook wasting no time in making major changes to his squad.

Further additions are expected in the coming weeks too, with central defence a priority for the Tractor Boys and the Suffolk outfit have been linked with a swoop for Everton youngster Lewis Gibson.

The 20-year-old is out of contract at Goodison Park next year and the East Anglian Daily Times state that a loan or a permanent switch to Portman Road can’t be ruled out.

But, would Gibson be a good addition to the promotion hopefuls? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Sam Rourke

This’d be a cracking addition.

There is no denying that Ipswich need to bolster their squad significantly this summer following a mass cull from manager Paul Cook.

Notably, they only now have Nsiala and Woolfenden as their only two senior centre-backs so reinforcements are certainly needed in that area, and Lewis Gibson would be a tremendous acquisition.

He perhaps didn’t get the amount of game-time he’d have liked at Reading last season, but when called upon he looked pretty solid at second tier level, albeit he was often being played out of position at full-back, at times under Paunovic at Reading.

Gibson flourished with Fleetwood in League One when he was on loan there so he’s no stranger to this level, so this looks a really good solution for Ipswich.

Left-footed centre-backs tend to be sought after as they can give a team more balance within the backline, so for me, this would be an astute addition for the Tractor Boys.

Alfie Burns

Ipswich are being ambitious this summer and targeting this type of deal only underlines that further.

Of course, Gibson is still young and, at 20, he’s got a lot to learn. However, he’s got a lot of talent and I’m sure he could be playing out on loan in the Championship if he wanted.

He’s an England youth international, who has already built up experience with the likes of Fleetwood Town and Reading FC over the years

What stepping down into League One enables him to do, though, is get game time under his belt regularly. That’s more important for him than playing at a higher level, he will learn so much at Ipswich.

The flip side of that bargain is that Ipswich get their hands on a player that offers them a quality option in the heart of defence.

It could be a win-win scenario.

Adam Jones

Gibson didn’t look very comfortable at Reading last season and could probably do with a year back in League One after doing so well with Fleetwood.

There were glimmers of real quality there and had some bright moments – but he’s much more likely to do better in League One after coming in and out of the Reading team.

The Royals played academy graduates Tom Holmes and Tom McIntyre more than they had initially expected them to – and this also hampered Gibson’s progress at Reading.

What he needs now, above all else, is a place in the starting 11 every week. If he can get that, I back him to do well at Portman Road – and he can also do an adequate job at left-back if needed.

This versatility can do Paul Cook no harm and could come in handy if his major rebuild in Suffolk suffers a few setbacks.

However, they should expect Everton to insert a clause in his contract stating he has to start a certain number of games, because his last year at the Madejski Stadium was a bit of a waste for his career.