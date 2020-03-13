‘A quality goalkeeper’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans weigh in summer transfer debate

Birmingham City have had an inconsistent season for their liking, yet a much improved one on previous campaigns.

Blues had been on a ten-match unbeaten run until facing defeat to Reading on Saturday, and it looks as though they’ve completed one of the signings of the January transfer window in Scott Hogan.

The striker has come into the club on loan, and has been a star scoring seven times in eight games for Pep Clotet’s side. You’d assume the forward would be high on Birmingham’s priority list ahead of the next campaign in terms of permanent signings.

There has been a number of players who have impressed throughout the season, but some others who have failed to show Clotet that they should be a regular member of the starting XI.

Birmingham will head into the next campaign having built on the previous seasons but they must keep doing that if they’re to get to the next level that so many of their supporters crave.

Football League World asked Facebook group, Birmingham City Fan Zone, which position needed to improve most ahead of next season.

Here are some of the replies…

Can you get 100% in this Birmingham City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 How many games has Pep Clotet won as manager of the Blues? 10 12 13 9

James Barclay: Everywhere except full back.

Tony Pope: 100% a quality goalkeeper.

Gary Davies: All of them from chairman down except for Camp.

Steve Donnelly: New keeper, two CH’s and do everything to keep Hogan.

Colin Wall: 2 central defenders, a supplier of passes and crosses. Oh yes and a manager who knows how to train his team in holding onto a lead and how to capitalise on a lead.

Andrew Shannon: A real left winger and someone who can compete with Bela for right wing. A back up goalie wouldn’t hurt either.

Marcus Cope: Before anything else, Dong needs dealing with 1st.