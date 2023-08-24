Highlights Chris Martin could still return to QPR as talks over a new contract continue, providing the club with much-needed depth and experience up top.

The 34-year-old striker's free agent status allows him to take his time in making a decision, but a return to QPR would benefit both parties.

Martin's previous contributions to the team, including being the joint-third top scorer last season, make him a valuable asset, and his potential return would bolster QPR's attack.

Chris Martin could reportedly still return to QPR after initial contract negotiation struggles.

When the club announced its retained/released list, in the middle of May, the R's said that they were still in talks with Martin over a new contract. He officially left the club on 1st July following the expiration of his contract after an agreement on a deal wasn't reached.

We are now getting towards the end of August and the 34-year-old still hasn't signed with any team but a return to West London isn't off the cards.

Darren Witcoop has reported that Martin returning to QPR cannot be ruled out. The club is looking to bolster their attack, and he is still an option for them.

But Witcoop also said that he has had interest from League One clubs. His free agent status means that he doesn't need to rush to any decision as he can join teams after the end of the transfer deadline, on 1st September.

How good was Chris Martin for QPR?

The Scotland striker was the club's joint-third top scorer last season. He scored five, averaging a goal every five games.

His role in the squad wasn't a defined one. He played 33 of the team's Championship games, in the 2022/23 campaign. He started in just over half of those games and he came off the bench in the rest, averaging 47 minutes per game.

For a club that had quite a thin attack, to let someone of his experience and ability go was odd. Five goals won't win you a promotion, but it was better than what most of the rest of the squad had provided.

Not only that, he'd established himself as a leader in Gareth Ainsworth's squad.

What would Chris Martin offer to QPR?

It is unlikely that he'd be used in a key role immediately. The 34-year-old's decision to not sign with any club means that he'll have to build up his fitness again as he has had no pre-season.

It could take up to a month before he's fully match fit and ready to play a key part for Ainsworth's side.

But if that time does come, he would offer the Rs depth and experience that they are sorely lacking up top.

He's been playing in the English second tier for the last decade. In that time he's racked up well over 100 goals and over 50 assists. Someone with this experience and know-how in the Championship is something that the club currently don't possess.

It's not like it's been a long time since he was producing at a good rate, either. Just two years ago, he scored 12 league goals for Bristol City.

He'd add some more depth to the forward line - with the injured Lyndon Dykes and youngster Sinclair Armstrong currently the only senior strikers.

The team would be able to use the width provided by the likes Paul Smyth to try and find Martin's huge frame with crosses into the box.

As Witcoop reported, there is no guarantee of where he's going to go. But a return to QPR could certainly benefit the club.