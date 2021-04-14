‘A puzzling one’, ‘Must’ve done something really bad’ – Many Sunderland fans frustrated by one man’s absence in Wigan defeat

Sunderland suffered their second League One defeat in four days as Wigan Athletic beat them 2-1 at the DW Stadium last night and many Black Cats fans have been questioning the absence of Chris Maguire.

When Charlie Wyke put the Black Cats ahead just after the half-hour mark it seemed as though it could be an enjoyable evening for Lee Johnson’s side but two goals on either side of the break turned the tide.

Once again, it was set pieces that cost Sunderland as first Will Keane and then Callum Lang found the net to leave the visitors trailing after 58 minutes.

Johnson made four changes as he looked for a response but one man that he was unable to introduce was Maguire.

The Scottish winger was not part of the squad that travelled to the DW Stadium yesterday and seems to have fallen out of favour recently.

Maguire was fit enough to play 75 minutes for the U23s earlier in the week but has not been included in any of the last three matchday squads – with Johnson’s side losing twice and drawing once in that period.

Sunderland supporters have seen the 32-year-old’s quality time and time again, so many were frustrated by his absence yesterday.

So, that reads it was their fault,

not mine, despite wholesale changes to the shape & personnel. OK. That’ll fix it. Oh & has anyone seen Chris MaGuire? — Ian Harrison (@Hag_SAFC) April 13, 2021

bring back maguire please he’ll do it himself #safc — Dyl (@Dyl164) April 13, 2021

#SAFC Remember how McGeady used to stir up the dressing room. Chris Maguire is currently out of the picture – McGeady's buddy. Hmm, dressing room in charge again. — C (@Caring73) April 13, 2021

An excellent run of results got us into a great position to gain automatic promotion. However, the pressure has got to the team and they’ve forgot how to do the basics in defence.

Get Maguire back too. He may not be LJ’s cuppa but he can score and create #safc — Barry Dixon (@_BarryDixon) April 13, 2021

Your telling me that Chris Maguire still couldn’t do a job in this team? #SAFC — Dan Honour (@danhonour81) April 13, 2021

Soz like but Diamond has got nowt about him. Maguire must have done something really bad to have been bombed out of that squad #safc — ThatLowesy (@ThatLowesy) April 13, 2021

Maguire situation is a puzzling one

Hes clearly not injured

His goal at Crewe shows his worth

Odd #Safc — Mick Pereira (@marathon_mick69) April 13, 2021