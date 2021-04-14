Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘A puzzling one’, ‘Must’ve done something really bad’ – Many Sunderland fans frustrated by one man’s absence in Wigan defeat

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sunderland suffered their second League One defeat in four days as Wigan Athletic beat them 2-1 at the DW Stadium last night and many Black Cats fans have been questioning the absence of Chris Maguire. 

When Charlie Wyke put the Black Cats ahead just after the half-hour mark it seemed as though it could be an enjoyable evening for Lee Johnson’s side but two goals on either side of the break turned the tide.

Once again, it was set pieces that cost Sunderland as first Will Keane and then Callum Lang found the net to leave the visitors trailing after 58 minutes.

Johnson made four changes as he looked for a response but one man that he was unable to introduce was Maguire.

The Scottish winger was not part of the squad that travelled to the DW Stadium yesterday and seems to have fallen out of favour recently.

Maguire was fit enough to play 75 minutes for the U23s earlier in the week but has not been included in any of the last three matchday squads – with Johnson’s side losing twice and drawing once in that period.

Sunderland supporters have seen the 32-year-old’s quality time and time again, so many were frustrated by his absence yesterday.

Read their reaction here:


