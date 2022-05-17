“A proven performer” – Derby County eye Sheffield Wednesday deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County have identified Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory as a potential target as they look to strengthen their forward options ahead of the 2022/23 League One season, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Gregory has bagged 17 goals for the Owls this term and has drawn attention from elsewhere with the Rams, Middlesbrough and Wigan all said to be keen.

But would he be a good signing for Derby? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Josh Cole

This is exactly the kind of signing that Derby should be looking to make this summer as they aim to launch a push for promotion in League One next season.

A proven performer at this level, Gregory produced a host of eye-catching attacking displays for Sheffield Wednesday in the third-tier as he helped his side secure a place in the play-offs.

Having scored 17 goals in 38 league appearances for the Owls, there is every chance that the forward will be able to replicate these displays at Pride Park.

When you consider that Derby will need to strengthen their options upfront due to the fact that Luke Plange is set to link up with Crystal Palace on a full-time basis, they should consider stepping up their pursuit for Gregory when the transfer window opens.

Carla Devine

Despite now being 33-years-old, Lee Gregory has still got bags of talent. This season he proved that again scoring 17 goals and assisting six times in 38 appearances.

Gregory has performed consistently at this level for a number of years now and Derby County would definitely be right to go for this signing as they come down into League One.

Not only does Gregory know the league but Wayne Rooney will also be seeking to add some experienced heads and leaders to his side given how youthful his current squad is.

Gregory would boost the Rams on and off the pitch and he is definitely the type of signing Rooney needs to be targeting to be successful next season.

Quiz: 24 facts every Derby County supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 In what year were Derby founded? 1882 1884 1886 1888

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This is a tricky one.

If he was available on a free transfer, a short-term deal for Lee Gregory would be an enticing proposition to any club at this level and a no-brainer for Derby.

However, given he still has a year left on his contract, Sheffield Wednesday will command a fee for the striker.

At 33 years old, spending what will likely be limited funds for Derby this summer on someone at the back end of his career may not be the wisest move.

Don’t get me wrong, Gregory is brilliant at this level – he showed that this year – but given his age, I’d be hesitant to spend any significant money here.

Perhaps that doesn’t matter to Derby though, with an immediate return to the Championship the priority for the club.

If that is the case, signing Lee Gregory this summer could be a good option for the Rams.