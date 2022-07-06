“A proven goalscorer” – Birmingham City eyeing swoop for Premier League forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are potentially eyeing a move for Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle this summer.

It has emerged, via the Daily Mail, that the Blues have a strong interest in the forward.

Gayle is contracted at St. James’ Park for a further two seasons, and is also said to be interesting recently relegated Watford ahead of their return to the second-tier.

The 32-year-old made nine appearances for Newcastle United throughout the 2021/22 season.

With the above in mind, we asked our writers at FLW for their thoughts on Gayle being linked with a move to the Blues.

Marcus Ally

As it stands, Dwight Gayle walks into the Blues team to be the focal point of their attack.

The former Peterborough United forward has had a difficult last few seasons, as far as playing time is concerned, for the Magpies.

The 32-year-old may take some time to get up to speed, but is a proven goalscorer at second tier level and would increase Birmingham’s chances of staying up under John Eustace.

Scott Hogan is a useful striker to have, and is probably the most reliable in the squad at the moment, but he is not as lethal as Gayle, and for that reason he would command authority in the form of a starting place at St Andrew’s, it would be an exciting signing.

Ned Holmes

Do Birmingham really have the cash to get this done?

Unless Newcastle United are ready to pay a large chunk of his wages or Dwight Gayle is open to a pay cut, you’d question whether this is a deal that can work.

Don’t get me wrong, Gayle could be a phenomenal signing for Birmingham. His record in the Championship speaks for itself and though he has barely featured for Newcastle in recent seasons, he may be worth the risk for them as John Eustace needs reinforcements.

If they can get it done, it would be a very impressive addition but there looks to be a major obstacle in the way.

Josh Cole

This would be a superb signing by Birmingham if they are able to secure the services of Gayle in the current transfer window.

In the previous campaign, only one member of the Blues’ squad (Scott Hogan) managed to reach double-figures in terms of goals as they struggled with their consistency in the Championship.

When you consider that Gayle has managed to find the back of the net on 60 occasions at this level during his career, he could go on to set the second-tier alight again if he joins Birmingham.

In order to fend off competition for Gayle’s signature, the Blues will need to act quickly when it comes to this particular pursuit.