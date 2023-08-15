Highlights Leeds United's striker situation is worrisome, with Georginio Rutter's fitness issues and Patrick Bamford's injury problems.

Wilfried Gnonto, a winger, is reluctant to play for the club, leaving Leeds in need of a striker to achieve their goals.

Leeds has shown genuine interest in Swansea City's Joel Piroe, who has proven to be a Championship scorer, but his high price tag may deter the club.

Leeds United are rather short-staffed in the striker stable.

Much will be expected of Georginio Rutter now that the Whites are back in the Championship, but his ongoing fitness issues raise concern.

That is even more applicable for Patrick Bamford, who has previously proved a force at not only this level but indeed the top-flight, too, although he currently remains injured and is yet to return to his former heights after a lengthy lay-off in the 2021/22 campaign.

Wilfried Gnonto, a winger by trade, can lead the line but the prospect of him pulling on a Leeds shirt anytime soon appear slim in the wake of his own refusal to play in recent fixtures against Shrewsbury Town and Birmingham City.

In spite of the Italian's rather forthright transfer stance, Leeds have reiterated to prospective suitors that he is not for sale - a position that could well change in the window's twilight- though even if he does reluctantly stay put, just how much they will get out of a player who does not want to play for the club is up for debate.

The Gnonto transfer saga saw Joe Gelhardt start up top at St Andrew's on Saturday afternoon- he touched the ball just 18 times and was hauled for Rutter, who was equally ineffective, after 67 minutes.

It is as clear as day, then, that Leeds are in dire need of a striker if they want to achieve their ambitions of launching a swift return to the big time, and that has resulted in firm interest towards Swansea City's Joel Piroe, with journalist Ben Jacobs believing Leeds' interest in Piroe is genuine, when speaking to Give Me Sport.

The Dutch forward has proved a big hit over the last couple of years and pundit Carlton Palmer believes that he would represent good business for Leeds amid their striking shortcomings.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Leeds United transfer target Joel Piroe?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "Leeds have a genuine interest in Swansea striker Joel Piroe.

"They need to bring a striker in, but Swansea do not want to sell and with interest from other clubs, Swansea are asking for a 20 million pounds price.

"Bamford has still not featured this season and this is a worry as he was injury-plagued last season, they need reinforcements in the attacking part of the pitch and it's not going to be cheap.

"In Piroe, they have a Championship proven scorer if they could get him."

Should Leeds United maintain their transfer interest in Swansea City's Joel Piroe?

This one very much hinges upon the asking price.

Despite the various windfalls that they have received through player sales- and could yet rake in for Gnonto- £20m is a stern price, one designed deliberately to deter admirers such as Leeds, and it will probably prove too significant to be stumping up outside of the Premier League.

Of course, Swansea are stubborn but, given Piroe has just one year left on his current deal, that could be their biggest weakness as there is every chance that the Welsh club could lose him on a free next summer and are running the risk of doing so by demanding such a high price that may prevent them from cashing in.

Leeds could do much, much worse than prompting negotiations and leveraging this very factor, which removes the ball from Swansea's court if Piroe himself fancies a move.

If Swansea's valuation remains the same then Leeds should look elsewhere, but for now at least, attempts must surely be made to bring the 20-goal hitman up north.