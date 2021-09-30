A prospective buyer and Derby County: What do we know so far? Is a takeover likely to happen?

With Derby County facing adversity off the pitch once again, their playing squad are doing their best to make sure there’s at least a feel-good spirit around the whole club.

The Rams were put into administration last week by owner Mel Morris but they were back to winning ways last night following a 1-0 success over Reading – another team who are due to face a points deduction soon.

It’s the off-field situation though which is going to bring more headlines in the coming weeks and months, with restructuring firm Quantuma put in charge of the club to try and find a new buyer.

Let’s look at all the latest on the takeover front and if we are getting any closer to County finding a new owner to rescue them from this mess.

What do we know so far?

Following the official announcement of administration last week, Quantuma’s Andrew Hosking has provided some rather promising updates which makes it seem like there’s a lot of hope a deal can be struck.

They revealed that there were at least six initial interested parties in County but a lot of work needs to be done to make sure that they are credible buyers as two pre-administration takeovers from Sheikh Khaled and Erik Alonso had already failed.

It hasn’t made some fans feel easy that Quantuma had advertised the club on their Twitter account and for any interested figures to contact them, but journalist Alan Nixon has reported that they ‘won’t be entertaining time-wasters’ with consortiums needing proof of at least £5 million of funding before being able to look at the club’s finances in detail.

Is a takeover likely to happen?

This doesn’t seem like it will have an unhappy ending – all the sounds coming out of Quantuma are that they are positive a deal will be concluded in the coming months.

The admins are seeking funding to get the club through the next three months, and by that point the January transfer window will be open.

Wayne Rooney will not want to lose any players but he has some valuable assets that could help out with the cash flow if a takeover isn’t agreed by then.

As we saw with Wigan Athletic it took a while for them to get the right ownership on board and it may very well be the case that it takes a similar amount of time at Derby, however all parties will be hoping for a swift resolution to proceedings.