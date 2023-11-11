Highlights The announcement of a new independent regulator for English football is a significant step forward for the long-term financial stability of clubs and the benefit of communities and fans.

The owner's and director's test will be strengthened to prevent historic clubs from going out of business, giving fans a greater say in the future of their clubs.

The new legislation is seen as a historic moment and a chance to end the cycle of overspending and mismanagement that has plagued the national game and threatened clubs' existence.

After a number of years of talking, the plan for a new independent regulator of English football appears to have finally moved a step closer, as after a number of delays following a fan led review last year, the Football Governance Bill was finally announced in this years historic King's Speech.

The new regulator will aim to 'safeguard the future of football clubs for the benefit of communities and fans' and a strengthened owners' and directors' test will be introduced in an effort to prevent historic clubs from going up the wall and out of business, whilst also giving fans a greater over all input. Details about what kind of input this could be will be as eagerly awaited as some await details about bet365 bonus code that they may have applied for.

The planned legislation follows on from former Sports Minister Tracy Crouch's review which determined that a regulator was needed to ensure the long term financial stability of clubs in the men's professional game, so Crouch was naturally 'delighted' with the development, calling it 'an important step' for football as a whole.

Chair of the English Football League, Rick Parry, said himself.

"We welcome the landmark commitment to the Football Governance Bill in the King's Speech and look forward to it being considered by Parliament in the period ahead. We have had many months of detailed engagement with DCMS and will continue to play our part in delivering legislation that is both fair and effective. The football pyramid matters. It is a unique strength of the English game and something that must be protected and nurtured."

Niall Couper, chief executive of the the football governance campaign group, Fair Game, also gave his own response to the announcement.

"Today's announcement is a historic moment for football and represents a real chance to end the cycle of overspending and mismanagement that has plagued our National Game and threatened the very existence of our clubs. We believe the regulator has a huge responsibility and must have the powers to impose the new rules, create a fairer financial flow, and, crucially, help clubs introduce the changes required."

It was for many, a very underwhelming King's Speech (the first under Rishi Sunak), but this will have proven to be a massive boost for many football fans, especially at those clubs who are paying out wages in excess of generated revenue, for clubs massively struggling on a financial front, and then for campaigners and the likes of Bury fans, who in some ways will consider their own plight and recent history as a major catalyst for the work on this that has taken place since the original December 2019 decision.

Those in the wider football world will simply be hoping that these regulations are cooked in a more healthy fashion that more recent Government meals.

Image from: unsplash.com