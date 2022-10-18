“A professional performance” Carlton Palmer delivers Sheffield Wednesday verdict after Cambridge win

Sheffield Wednesday made progress in their pursuit of securing automatic promotion from League One this season, with the Owls running out as 2-0 winners at Cambridge United.

It was a victory that has taken the Yorkshire club to within a point of Ipswich Town in second place, with the Owls continuing to pile on the pressure.

Ipswich suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Lincoln City on Saturday, with Sheffield Wednesday going on to take full advantage.

Sharing his general thoughts after Saturday’s victory in Cambridge, and the fact that they have edged closer to the automatic promotion spots, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “It was an important result for Sheffield Wednesday. You know, another clean sheet, and two goals for Lee Gregory. It was an important win.

“As I say, the top teams won’t drop a lot of points. Wednesday’s aim is to be in the top two. So it was a very, very important victory.

“It wasn’t the best performance but it doesn’t need to be. It’s about getting results and it was a professional performance, and they’ve edged closer to the top two.”

The verdict

Sheffield Wednesday have made a very strong start to this campaign, and whilst there are two teams currently above them, Plymouth and Ipswich have also been fantastic.

The Owls have a rather favourable few fixtures coming up and they will be looking to inflict further pressure on the two clubs currently above them.

Possessing a squad full of talent, Sheffield Wednesday will be eager to keep up this momentum, and even if injuries occur along the way, they have the depth to cope.

It will be interesting to see if Portsmouth can continue their strong start to the season too, with Pompey having a few games in hand and could take a spot in the automatic promotion places should they win their three games in hand.