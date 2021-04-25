‘A priority’, ‘Get it done’ – These Birmingham City fans send transfer message to club over 24-y/o

Birmingham City’s fine form continued yesterday as they beat Derby County, with Alen Halilovic playing a crucial role for Lee Bowyer’s side.

The Croatian international had a slow start after joining on a free earlier in the campaign, but he has become increasingly influential under the new boss.

And, he was pivotal to the comeback victory at Pride Park, with his introduction, along with Ivan Sanhchez, giving Blues more control and they eventually went on to pick up the points.

Despite his improvement, there are doubts about Halilovic’s long-term future as he only signed a short deal at St. Andrew’s, which is due to expire in the summer.

But, if the fans have anything to do with it then the former Barcelona man will be sticking around.

They certainly appreciate his quality and feel he will be a key asset to Bowyer’s team next season. Here we look at some of the comments discussing Halilovic’s future from Twitter…

We need to sign Alen Halilovic up #bcfc pic.twitter.com/j6dLWbhXAT — DaveBirm (@davrosflatlee) April 25, 2021

What do you reckon Bluenoses….I’m thinking extending Halilovic’s contract as soon as is a priority for us for next season 🤔 #BCFC #KRO #HALILOVIC — RoyM1970 (@Roymcveigh) April 25, 2021

No brainer 🤔🤔 — Johnboy (@1875Johnboy) April 25, 2021

Halilovic will be very silly to not sign with us if we offer a contract, has been pinging around teams since he left barca but he can really nail down a place here #BCFC — AJ ♱ (@AyJay66) April 25, 2021

Anyone else buzzing about seeing Sanchez & potentially Halilovic in the flesh next season?! Get that deal done Blues!! #BCFC — Elliot (@ellwatkins) April 24, 2021

Keeping Halilovic for next season is vital #bcfc — Adam Lees (@adamlees90) April 24, 2021

Halilovic is a magician… sign him up! #BCFC — Lee W1875 (@LeeW1875) April 24, 2021