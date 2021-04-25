Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘A priority’, ‘Get it done’ – These Birmingham City fans send transfer message to club over 24-y/o

Published

7 mins ago

on

Birmingham City’s fine form continued yesterday as they beat Derby County, with Alen Halilovic playing a crucial role for Lee Bowyer’s side.

The Croatian international had a slow start after joining on a free earlier in the campaign, but he has become increasingly influential under the new boss.

And, he was pivotal to the comeback victory at Pride Park, with his introduction, along with Ivan Sanhchez, giving Blues more control and they eventually went on to pick up the points.

Despite his improvement, there are doubts about Halilovic’s long-term future as he only signed a short deal at St. Andrew’s, which is due to expire in the summer.

But, if the fans have anything to do with it then the former Barcelona man will be sticking around.

They certainly appreciate his quality and feel he will be a key asset to Bowyer’s team next season. Here we look at some of the comments discussing Halilovic’s future from Twitter…


