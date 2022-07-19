“A pretty assured starter” – Cardiff City confirm addition of West Brom man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City have completed the season-long loan signing of West Brom defender Cedric Kipre, as confirmed on the South Wales club’s website.

The 25-year-old arrives at the Cardiff City Stadium as Steve Morison’s 12th signing of the summer, with the Bluebirds boss nearing the final stages of his overhaul project.

Appearing 19 times for the Baggies since his 2020 arrival, with former PSG youth team player struggling to see regular minutes at The Hawthorns.

Kipre joins former teammate Romaine Sawyers in South Wales ahead of an exciting campaign for Cardiff fans.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts in regard to Kipre’s signature and whether he is likely to see regular game time at the Cardiff City Stadium…

Billy Mulley

I do not think he has joined another Championship club to sit on the bench, however, he will not just be handed regular first team football within a competitive Cardiff side.

Kipre will have the likes of Curtis Nelson, Perry Ng and Mark McGuinness to contend with for a regular starting spot ahead of the new campaign, with all three decent enough defensive options in the second tier.

Kipre is a physically dominant defender whose pace, athleticism and ability to read the game make him someone who can succeed in the heart of the Cardiff defence.

He is also progressive in his forward running and passing, ticking a lot of boxes for Morison and Co.

Kipre deserves regular football in the Championship next season, something that West Brom were unable to promise.

Carla Devine

Cedric Kipre is a good addition for Cardiff this summer and you expect to see him do well under Steve Morison next season.

When you look at it, Kipre must be coming here as a pretty assured starter in the side. Considering he had a fairly frustrating season with West Brom struggling to tie down a place and making just 14 league appearances, you can’t see him making a move where he won’t be playing regular football.

Not only that but despite Cardiff’s large number of signings so far this summer, it does feel as though their defence is still lacking so Kipre comes into a position in the side that still needs strength and therefore he is less likely to be fighting for his start as it stands.

Therefore, I’d expect to see the 25-year-old to be a fairly regular part of the Bluebirds side next year.

Adam Jones

At this stage, there is a need to freshen up their central defence and this is where Cedric Kipre could be a real asset, providing them with a fresh voice in the backline.

If Steve Morison wants to operate with a back three next season, he’s probably a guaranteed starter and the arrival of wing-back Mahlon Romeo could potentially indicate that he will use three central defenders and wing-backs at times next season.

Mark McGuinness, Kipre and Perry Ng may be the starters at this point if that’s the case, with Sean Morrison still out and Curtis Nelson possibly making way for a fresher face.

You’d think the Ivorian would have had reassurances regarding his playing time too, so it would be a surprise if he wasn’t a regular starter at the Cardiff City Stadium.

He may have his faults – but he looked solid under Valerien Ismael at times last season.