“A Premier League player in waiting” – Stoke City fan pundit identifies prized asset at the club

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Despite making plenty of signings during the summer transfer window, Stoke City had a disappointing start to their season which led to the departure of Michael O’Neill.

Alex Neil has come in as his replacement and since arriving the club has got a draw against Swansea City and lost to Reading at the weekend.

The new boss has admitted he is yet to figure out what his best starting XI is but there are certainly some good players in the Potters’ team.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley who he thinks is Stoke’s most prized asset.

He said: “He might not be prized just at the moment but I would say Harry Souttar is certainly our most valuable asset at this football club.

“He’s injured right now so we can’t display just how good of a defender he is in the Championship but he is a Premier League player in waiting and when he comes back from injury, possibly just before the World Cup, certainly afterwards, he will display just how good he can be at defending when balls come over the top, last ditch tackles, how he distributes the play, he’s just an all-round excellent defender.”

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Stoke City midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Joe Allen Liverpool Swansea City Cardiff City Wrexham

The Verdict

Souttar has been a really impressive player since coming into Stoke from Fleetwood Town back in the summer of 2020.

In his first season as a Potter, he nailed down a place in the starting XI and played every game in 2021/22 up until his injury.

It is a massive blow for both Stoke and the player that he has been out, and will remain out, for a long time but when he comes back he should be able to have a big part to play for his side in the second half of the season.

At 23 years old, he’s got plenty of time ahead of him and you can definitely see him getting a higher up move once he’s back to full fitness and showing off his talents every week.